Jacobs-Sulecki undercard for April 28

MATCHROOM BOXING USA has announced a stellar international undercard for the highly anticipated 'Straight Outta Brooklyn' world class professional boxing event set for Saturday April 28 at Barclays Center.





“As I said in the press conference – this brilliant show at Barclays Center on April 28 is international boxing porn!’ said EDDIE HEARN. “We have great fighting countries represented from top to bottom, with the main event featuring Brooklyn vs. Poland, the Heavyweight clash with another Brooklyn favorite against a Frenchman.”

“Katie Taylor is the pride of Ireland and she takes on a great Argentinean champion in Victoria Bustos in a unification blockbuster, while Kazakhstan’s Olympic hero Daniyar Yeleussinov makes his highly-anticipated pro debut on the bill, and he’ll be joined by fellow countryman and Brooklyn police officer Dimash Niyazov.”

“Uzbekistan’s Shohjahon Ergashev is making big noises at Super-Lightweight with 11 KOs in 11 fights and is going to be a real player on the world scene. Above that, the welterweight division is buzzing and Brooklyn-based Mexican Julian Sosa can add his name to the mix in 2018.”

“Also representing Ireland we’ve just added undefeated super lightweight prospect Larry Fryers who is excited to be fighting for the first time at Barclays Center in front of his legion of Irish boxing fans.”

Previously announced in an outstanding women’s world title unification bout, WBA Lightweight World Champion KATIE TAYLOR, (8-0-0, 4 KO’s) of Bray, Ireland returns to Barclays Center battling over 10-rounds against IBF Lightweight Women’s Champion VICTORIA ‘La Leona’ BUSTOS, (18-4-0), of Rosario, Argentina.

A 2012 Gold Medalist at the Olympic Games in London, Taylor made a huge impression on the Brooklyn boxing fans with a third-round stoppage of Jasmine Clarkson on July 29, 2017 at Barclays Center in her first professional bout in the United States.

From the boxing rich country of Kazakhstan, the sport’s next big star, 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist, welterweight DANIYAR YELEUSSINOV will compete in a six-round bout in his can’t miss pro debut.

Winning every round on his way to Gold Medal glory, the 26-year-old Yeleussinov swept the welterweight division at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janiero. A two-time Olympian for Kazakhstan, Yeleussinov also won the Gold Medal at the 2013 World Championships and the Silver Medal at the World Championships in 2015.

Additionally, fighting in a scheduled 10-rounder on the undercard, fast-rising unbeaten knockout artist SHOHJAHON ERGASHEV, (11-0-0, 11 KO’s), a native of Uzbekistan, now fighting out of Brooklyn, NY will face China’s ZHIMIN WANG, (10-2-0, 3 KO’s).





The 26-year-old Ergashev made a massive statement in the boxing world, scoring a sensational third-round knockout of then undefeated Sonny Fredrickson on January 12, 2018 in his nationally televised debut.

Wang will be looking to stay in the win column returning to action following a dominant 10-round decision over Anthony Sabalde on December 10, 2017 in Guangzhou, China. The victory capped a four-fight campaign for Wang last year which included two additional decision victories.

Newly added to the ‘Straight Outta Brooklyn’ event, undefeated lightweight prospect DIMASH ‘Lightning’ NIYAZOV will be making his Barclays Center debut in a six-round bout.

Following a knockout victory over Ramon Guevara on June 16, 2017 in Detroit, MI, Niyazov would next fight as a professional for the first time in his native Kazakhstan. Facing the toughest opponent of his career, Eduardo Pereira dos Reis on September 9, 2017, Niyazov would win a dominant six-round decision in Astana, Kazakhstan in front of a huge homecoming crowd.

Returning to the United States on November 11, 2017, Niyazov stopped Agustine Maurus in the fifth round at NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on the undercard of the Daniel Jacobs/Luis Arias middleweight clash.

When not training, Niyazov works as a police officer in South Brooklyn.

Additionally, fighting in a six-round bout on the undercard, exciting welterweight prospect JULIAN SOSA, (11-0-1, 4 KO’s), originally from Mexico, now fighting out of Brooklyn, NY, will fight for the fifth time at Barclays Center.

Sosa returns to action following a third-round knockout on March 10, 2018 against Wilmer Rodriguez. He capped off his 2017 campaign with his fourth straight win coming at Barclays Center, a unanimous decision over Erick Martinez on October 14, 2017.

A native of the boxing rich Clones, Ireland, ‘Lethel’ Larry Fryers, (6-0-0, 2 KO’s), is coming off an outstanding 2017 campaign which saw him post five big wins from California to New York.

Most recently, the 27-year-old Fryers brought his Irish boxing fans to their feet with a dominant unanimous decision over then undefeated prospect Charles Natai on December 14, 2017 in New York City.

Fryers will be competing in a six-round clash at ‘Straight Outta Brooklyn.’

Headlining ‘Straight Outta Brooklyn’, former Middleweight World Champion and BROOKLYN BOXING Ambassador DANIEL JACOBS, (33-2-0, 29 KO’s), returns for a 12-round middleweight showdown against undefeated world ranked Polish contender MACIEJ SULECKI, (26-0-0, 10 KO’s) televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Opening the HBO telecast, undefeated Brooklyn heavyweight contender JARRELL ‘Big Baby MILLER, (20-0-1, 18 KO’s) faces former world title challenger, JOHANN “The Reptile” DUHAUPAS, (37-4-0, 24 KO’s), of Abbeville, France, over 12-rounds in a WBA World Heavyweight Title Eliminator.