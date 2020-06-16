Jacob Ng targeting George Kambosos Jr

Australia’s Jacob Ng is still planning on having a breakout year in 2020, as the big-hitting lightweight has set his sights on a clash with the highly-rated George Kambosos Jr.

Ng holds a 13-0 professional record with 10 wins coming inside the scheduled distance. The 25-year-old has been moved quickly by his team at ACE boxing, picking up the Australian, IBF International, IBF Youth, and WBO Oriental titles at lightweight. Ng opened up about the aggressive start to his career from a matchmaking point of view.

The Gold Coast native said, “I’m very happy with how my career has gone so far and I have to thank my team at ACE Boxing for keeping me active and investing in my talents. It is a blessing to have a management, training, and promotional setup as I have behind me, backing me all the way and getting me these top-class opportunities to excel myself into big fights which is what I want.

“I’ve been in real fights already as a professional. I’ve shown I will fight anybody, no matter the record and that hasn’t changed really. I have boxed fighters who have had over 30 professional fights and are coming to win. That is unprecedented for a lot of fighters who are my age and have the experience levels that I do as a professional.

“I won the IBF Youth title in my tenth fight, International title in my eleventh fight and WBO Oriental in my thirteenth. I’ve stopped my last two opponents and have done the ten round distance comfortably. I feel I am already ready for a step up to world level. That is where I want to be so why not roll the dice right now.”

The current crisis sees an abundance of fighters landlocked with many countries around the world not allowing inbound travelers. George Kambosos Jr, who has been fighting in the United States and last time out edged former world champion, Mickey Bey, at Madison Square Garden, happens to be based in Australia as in Ng. Ng discussed a potential all Australian clash with Kambosos Jr.

He said, “George Kambosos Jr is a good fighter. I have nothing but respect for him and for what he has accomplished in professional boxing. He beat a top-class fighter in his last fight in a really close contest, and those are the type of fights I want to be involved in at the back end of 2020.

“If myself and George can’t travel to fight abroad I would gladly share the ring with him in Australia. We both have great management and promotional teams backing us who could make the fight happen, and it would be a massive fight in Australia, so if neither of us can fight abroad, why not fight each other!

“I think myself and Kambosos Jr would be a fight that would put eyes on boxing all over Australia. These are the types of fights that need to happen right now, like Joseph Parker and Demsey Mckean. All Oceania fights are good for boxing in this region. They will only elevate boxing and I want to be a part of helping this sport grow in Australia and the Oceania region as a whole.”