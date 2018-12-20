Jack vs. Browne Serving as Co-Feature of Pacquiao vs. Broner on Jan.19

While two-division world champion Badou Jack “The Ripper” wears many hats as an entrepreneur, philanthropist and father, it is his boxing career that has allowed him to be on the path to greatness in and out of the ring. Therefore, he will put his championship-caliber boxing skills on full display on Saturday, January 19 from MGM Grand Garden Arena live on SHOWTIME PPV® against hungry light heavyweight Marcus Browne as the co-main event of the Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner welterweight championship fight.









Jack is no stranger the pay-per-view spotlight as one of the brightest stars in the Mayweather Promotions stable and is preparing to make a statement on January 19.

“At this stage of my career, I’m motivated to fight the best in the division and prove I am the top light heavyweight in the world,” said Jack. “I want the biggest fights on the biggest stages against the best competition.”

Despite being deep in training camp for this major step in his career, Jack, who was recently named a finalist for the Boxing Writers Association of America’s Marvin Kohn Good Guy Award, has not forgotten his mission outside of the ring – the work he is doing through the Badou Jack Foundation – which focuses on giving children around the world a fighting chance at life. He spent Thanksgiving serving food to those less fortunate at the Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada’s food distribution center and plans to continue to volunteer with them moving forward as well as continuing his work in the Middle East immediately following his fight.









“Badou is receiving a well-deserved acknowledgement for his acts of kindness,” said Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions. “Not only does Badou put in hard work and maintain discipline for his craft, he’s a family man who also looks to share the fruits of his success with others. He remains humble and carries himself with poise as his career advances. I know that good things will continue to come his way and I’m pleased to have him on our team, he’s a promoter’s dream.”

While Jack has been in the ring with some very tough customers including Nathan Cleverly, James DeGale, George Groves and Anthony Dirrell, he knows that Browne is coming to fight and try to derail his successful campaign at light heavyweight. Therefore, in addition to the work he is putting in at the gym, Jack has instituted a performance and weight management regimen overseen by renowned nutritionists Lockhart and Leith, whose clients include world-class MMA fighters from Conor McGregor to Cris Cyborg.

Additionally, Jack is utilizing his nutrition supplement products Ripper Nutrition before and after each workout as Lockhart and Leith are now official partners in the product, they believe in it so much. Jack has also welcomed Lockhart and Leith chef James Lockwood into camp to prepare each meal as part of this regimen.

“Thanks to the opportunities Floyd Mayweather, Mayweather Promotions and SHOWTIME have provided Badou, he has been able to establish Ripper Nutrition and the Badou Jack Foundation,” said Amer Abdallah, Jack’s manager. “He looks great in camp, we expect a spectacular night in the ring and then we will get back to building his empire outside it.”

