Jack Turner makes pro debut on Friday

Debutant Jack Turner is set for his first professional bout on Friday – but he is already setting his sights on fighting for titles by the end of the year.





Turner fights live on iFL TV at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, and he hopes to progress quickly and get some gold around his waist as soon as possible.

Turner said: “I want to get the first fight out of the way this week, but then I’m not going to beat around the bush, I would love a title by the end of the year.

“I don’t want to be here fighting journeyman forever, I want to be pushed and show that I’m the best super-bantamweight around. There is a lot of great talent in the division and I hope to progress towards them by the end of 2019.





“The transition from amateur to professional has been brilliant so far. I’ve settled in well and things are starting to come together. I’m learning the professional game more and more each time I’m training and I’m loving it.

“I can’t wait to get in there and experience the whole professional scene. I definitely prefer it to the amateurs and I think it’s so much more suited to me.

“It’s great to be boxing at the Emirates Arena and I’m looking to bringing fireworks to the place. I’ll be bringing an army as well to make sure it’s roaring, and I can’t wait for the atmosphere. The whole bill is a great card and it’s brilliant to see all of the Scottish talent on it, so I can’t wait.”

The card in Glasgow live on iFL TV also features Iain Butcher challenging Scott Allan for the Celtic bantamweight title, while exciting stars Kieran Smith, David Brophy, Michael McGurk, Lewis Benson and Reece McFadden are in action too.

