Jack Turner in action this Saturday on ESPN+

Rising star Jack Turner has vowed to be 10 times better than he was in his professional debut when he returns to the ring on #MTKFightNight’s huge event at the Emirates Arena on Saturday.





Turner (1-0) is part of the massive card from Glasgow, live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and also live on iFL TV. It comes just three months after his debut at the same venue in March, and he’s excited to show how much he’s already learned since then.

Turner said: “I’m extremely excited to be back in action at the Emirates Arena again just three months after my debut. I want to be as active as possible and I didn’t have a lot of time out of the gym after my fight.

“I was right back in there after a few days as I had itchy knuckles. That’s the best way to be as consistency is key. I’m looking to keep pushing forward and keep myself in tip top shape.





“I know my capabilities and know what I can do. I can put on a show and I want to display this this weekend. I had lot on my mind in my debut after 14 months out of the ring, but this camp has been strictly focused on the fight.

“I’ve not had any other worries outside of the ring and I’m feeling 10 times better. For my debut I was a bit anxious to impress and was going into unknown water and territory, so now that that’s out the way I’ll be a lot calmer.

“I’ve got a better understanding for the professional game now and I know what I’m going to do, so I’ll be producing a great performance on Saturday.”

Turner is part of a massive #MTKFightNight event in Glasgow, with the main event seeing Lee McGregor put his Commonwealth bantamweight title on the line against Scottish rival Scott Allan.

The card also features Kieran Smith defending his WBC International title against Ivan Montero, Lewis Benson taking on Renald Garrido, recent world title challenger Muhammad Waseem facing John Chuwa, plus many more.

