Jack Oliphant wins European Junior Boxing Championship

Jack Oliphant from Bexleyheath in Kent has won the EUBC European Junior Boxing Championship in Albena in Bulgaria.

The 16-year-old from Bodyshots Academy of Boxing in Crayford, secured the light-welterweight (63kg) title and the prestigious ‘Boxer of the Tournament’ trophy with a unanimous 5-0 victory over the home favourite, Emirdzhan Mehmen in the final.





It capped a momentous week for Jack who had to box five times and defeated national champions from Russia, Georgia, Belarus and Azerbaijan on his way to the title.

He was one of two English boxers to win a medal in Albena and was joined on the podium by 15-year-old, William Howe, from the Phil Thomas School of Boxing in Middlesbrough, who took bronze in the light-heavyweight division, in only his 10th competitive bout.

Jack said: “It’s such a brilliant feeling to have won the gold medal and ‘Boxer of the Tournament’ at such a big event at the Europeans. It was a really tough tournament so to win it has given me lots of confidence for what I have coming up in future and the next stage of my career.

“I would like to thank my mum, who has recently passed away, but who was with me all the way through the tournament. I would also like to thank the rest of my family, my coach all of the England coaches who have supported me throughout my career and helped me to achieve this.”

England Boxing’s Head National Coach, Micky Driscoll said: “Jack has boxed absolutely superbly this week and was, by some distance, the outstanding boxer in a very high quality tournament. To defeat the champions from such powerful boxing nations as Russia and Azerbaijan is a fantastic achievement and he should be extremely proud of what he has done this week.





“For William to secure a European bronze medal in only his 10th bout is incredible and indicates he has a very bright future.

“Both boys have maintained England’s excellent track record in the European Championships and shown that we have some excellent talents coming through that can go on to achieve even greater things in years to come.”

Jack is the third boxer from England to win a European Championship gold and emulates the achievement of Hope Price who won in 2016 and Charles Frankham from 2015. Other previous winners include current member of the GB Boxing squad and 2016 Rio Olympian, Pat McCormack, who won European Junior Gold in 2011.