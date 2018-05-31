Jack Massey vs. Ian Tims on June 9

Former European cruiserweight title challenger Ian Tims has told rising star Jack Massey a slot on the Tyson Fury undercard may be a poisoned chalice.





Tims (13-5-KO4) faces an unbeaten fighter 13 years his junior in Massey (13-0-KO6) on June 9 and says the Derbyshire youngster is the one who has it all to prove under the bright lights.

Tims said: “It could be that Massey is overawed by the occasion. I don’t know him so I can’t say. It’s a problem sometimes when young fighters come up and hit the big cards. They try and play to the crowd.

“I’ve been on big cards before fighting for titles and world title fights headlining. Tyson Fury is the lineal world champion and it’s a great show to be on but I’ve been on big stages before.

“I take every fight with no pressure. I just enjoy the fighting. I turned professional late and have had a lot of injuries. All the pressure is on Jack Massey. People expect him to win.”





Tims fought three times last year – including a clash with Commonwealth champion Luke Watkins – and despite his advancing years, is showing no signs of losing enthusiasm for the daily physical grind.

Tims added: “I still train the same as I always have. I do everything – including the running. Everybody goes on about science playing a key role these days but I’m old school in my approach.

“People say they don’t do too much of this because of that or too much of this because of that but I just get on with it. I’m not into all that science stuff. It’s the fighting I enjoy.

“I have a few people I want to fight before I hang up the gloves but let’s see where we are after the fight with Massey.”





Watch Massey v Tims on the Fury v Seferi undercard live on BT Sport

