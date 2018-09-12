Jack Culcay faces Rafael Bejaran on Sept.22

At the present time, no German has won the World Champion boxing title. Middleweight boxer Jack Culcay from AGON-Team, Berlin, wants to change this state of art as soon as possible. On September 22, 2018 the former Champion boxes at Potsdam’s MBS-Arena against Rafael Bejaran from Hamburg. This fight is confirmed by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) as a qualifying round and must become the first step for 32-old Culcay on his way to the World Champion’s belt. The public Channel RBB (Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg, the capital´s station) provides the live-transmission.





‘I am looking forward to being allowed to get into the ring in Potsdam,’ says Golden Jack Culcay. ‘Firstly because the fight takes place in the neighborhood of Berlin – my home, and secondly I have only the best memories of Potsdam.’

In the regional capital of the Federal Country of Brandenburg in April 2016, Culcay won vacant World Champion’s title of the World Boxing Association (WBA) in light middleweight. At MBS-Arena at the “Luftschiffhafen” (a former landing place for airships like the famous “Hindenburg”), he defeated Venezuelan Jean Carlos Prada in the 9th round.

The managing director of AGON, Ingo Volckmann, has no doubts about the capacity of his protégé: ‘We have engaged Jack because he is one of the most experienced and above all one of the best German boxers. Both his first fights for our young team have completely proved that. I am sure that the next year Jack will fight for the title and become the next German World Champion.’

Training by Torsten Schmitz Jack Culcay (27 fights – 24 wins, 12 KO’s, 3 defeats) beat Adasat Rodriguez from Spain in his last fight in June in Leipzig and won the EU-title of European Box-Union (EBU).





36-old «Caribbean Tiger» Rafael Bejaran will become next Jack’s opponent in Potsdam. Bejaran had 28 fights in his career, from which he won 25 (11 KO’s). More than six years he remained unbeaten. ‘Bejaran is difficult and above all, experienced opponent for Jack,’ knows AGON´s Sports Director Hagen Doering. ‘For sure, for box fans in Potsdam and RBB Television spectators it will be an exciting and attractive fight!’