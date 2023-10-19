Jack Catterall vs Jorge Linares: date, time, how to watch

Jack Catterall, the challenger for the Super-Lightweight World Title, squares off against the versatile champ, Jorge Linares. The battleground? The M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. You can catch all the action live on DAZN, no matter where you are in the world.

Eddie Hearn, Chairman of Matchroom Sport: “I’m ecstatic to return to this wonderful city, and we have an exciting series of events up until the end of 2023.

Recently, we had the San Francisco press conference for Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis, focusing on the WBC World Super-Lightweight Title. Everyone’s eager for their fight on December 9. But right now, our attention is on the potential World Champion versus the ‘Brit Destroyer’ Jorge Linares. This fight will be broadcasted live on DAZN globally, and we have an exciting undercard lined up.”

Jack Catterall:

“Given that Jorge has fought here several times, fans recognize him, which has boosted our fight’s appeal. Hearing I’d be fighting Jorge spurred me into action. He’s an exciting opponent with a seasoned track record. Knowing he’s teamed up again with Ismael Salas has motivated me to push harder in my training. I don’t underestimate him; he’s been a three-time World Champion. But this fight’s winner will be on everyone’s radar for significant future battles.

I entered this sport with the goal of becoming a World Champion. Though I haven’t clinched that yet, I trust my skills. We’ve considered various future fights, but they hinge on me defeating Jorge this Saturday.”

Jorge Linares:

“England holds many cherished memories for me, like my fights in London against Kevin Mitchell and my duels with Anthony Crolla in Manchester. This fight represents a new chapter and opponent. In my eyes, Catterall is already a World Champion since he didn’t lose to Josh Taylor.

This fight is significant for me. Though nearing retirement, I feel rejuvenated and better prepared than my previous visits to England. I avoid excessive chatter, but I’m genuinely thrilled about fighting Jack. Yes, I’ve had three recent losses, but they don’t sway my focus. I know Jack’s a tough opponent, but I’ve faced many challenges and have prepared intensively.”

Peter McGrail:

“I’m thrilled to fight in Liverpool, surrounded by my family and loyal fans, amidst an excellent event lineup. Fran stands in my path. On paper, he might seem like a challenge, but I’m confident as he brings no surprises.

The higher the quality of my opponents, the more outstanding my performance. Fran says he’s preparing for a battle. The more aggressively he approaches, the more he’ll find himself on the defensive. I have big dreams for the coming years, like headlining at the Arena and securing a World Title there.”

Fran Mendoza:

“It’s clear to everyone why I’m here. I pride myself on being a powerful fighter, and I’m gearing up for a full-on battle this Saturday.

Our goal is to clinch the victory, and we’ll fight tooth and nail to achieve it.”