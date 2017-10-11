Jack Catterall faces Tyrone Nurse on 10/21

Undefeated Jack Catterall takes on Tyrone Nurse next Saturday for the British Super-Lightweight title, and he’s already displaying extreme confidence in his abilities.

Speaking to British Boxers, Catterall spoke on the benefits of sharing the ring with the two World Champions after sparring Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Canelo Alvarez.





“It gives you that experience, it’s being in that environment and feeling uncomfortable. You feel the pressure when you’re in the gym with World Champions, but you can see the graft that they do put in,” he revealed.

When asked about Nurse the southpaw added: “I would never underestimate [Tyrone Nurse], I know he’s training the best he can. I can’t put these fighters on a pedestal…Tyrone is just another piece of meat and I have to go through him!”

The British Title holds weight for the 24-year-old, and he’s looking forward to a domestic match-up of this magnitude. “I’m happy, I couldn’t con my supporters with sh*t fights. They work hard to see [the fights]. It’s a good fight, Tyrone’s a good fighter. We’re going to put a good fight on for the fans.

“I’m excited [to fight in Leeds], I’m going to bring an army from Chorley down to Leeds, the Leeds fans love a good scrap I can’t wait.”

Main event on the card sees Leeds hero Josh Warrington (25-0, 5 KOs) take on the undefeated Dennis Ceylan (18-0-2, 8 KOs) in a Final Eliminator for the IBF Featherweight World Title.





Rising Manchester Super-Featherweight star Zelfa Barrett (18-0, 11 KOs) has a chance to win his first professional title when he takes on Chris Conwell (9-2, 2 KOs) for the Vacant English strap.

Undefeated Liverpool Super-Welterweight talent J.J Metcalf (16-0, 8 KOs) takes on Leeds native Damon Jones (15-1, 3 KOs) in an official eliminator for the British title currently held by Warren stablemate Liam Williams.

An action-packed undercard also features British Middleweight Champion Tommy Langford (18-1, 6 KOs); former Commonwealth Games bronze medallist and GB squad standout Sam Maxwell (Super-Lightweight, 3-0, 2 KOs); Bradford Welterweight Darren Tetley (14-0, 5KOs); Chapel-en-le-Frith Cruiserweight Jack Massey (12-0, 6 KOs); Doncaster Featherweight Reece Mould (6-0, 2 KOs); Leeds Flyweight Jack Bateson (1-0, 1 KO) and the professional debut of Leeds fighter Jack Daniels.

Tickets for Warrington vs. Ceylan priced at £40 (Upper Tier), £50 (Lower Tier), £70 (Floor), £100 (Floor), £150 (Foor) and £250 (VIP/Hospitality) are now available from: