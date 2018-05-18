Jack Catterall targets world title eliminator this year

Unbeaten super-lightweight Jack Catterall is relishing the prospect of a rocking atmosphere at Elland Road on Saturday.





The Chorley star (20-0-KO11) fights Christopher Sebire (26-10-1-KO9) on the Lee Selby v Josh Warrington undercard – live on BT Sport – and wants to put on a display worthy of someone hunting a world title eliminator this year.

Catterall said: “It’s definitely the biggest occasion I’ll have experienced. I boxed at the Manchester Arena before and that was brilliant but this will be my first time in a football stadium.

“It’ll be a big crowd in there and I’m so excited to walk out in that atmosphere. There’ll be my lot from Chorley coming down to make plenty of noise too. It’s a bit of a drive for them but they’re always supporting me.

“I boxed up in Leeds before. I fought and beat one of their lads but hopefully they’ll get behind me this time as well. They’re real fans of boxing up there.





“I’ve learned so much under Jamie Moore. Being trained by someone with such a high boxing IQ is great for my education and then there are champions like Carl Frampton in the camp too.

“I’d love to be in an eliminator by the end of the year. In boxing, it’s all about timing and if that’s a possibility then I know with the team I’ve got behind me in MTK Global and Frank Warren, I’ll be where I need to be at the first opportunity.”

