Ja’Rico O’Quinn vs. Nick Otieno this Friday

2018 is shaping up to be an important year in the budding boxing career of undefeated Detroit-based bantamweight Ja’Rico “The Great Lakes King” O’Quinn.

“I’m looking to make my TV debut this year,” said O’Quinn, finishing up training for Friday’s fight. “From there, the sky is the limit. When I get on TV, I’m going to looks so good I’ll become an attraction that people want to see again and again.”





This Friday, February 23, on a show called “WAR IN WARREN,” at DeCarlo’s Banquet and Convention Center in Warren, Michigan, O’Quinn (7-0-1, 5 KOs) will kick off the year by facing Kenyan veteran Nick “Kanyankole” Otieno (31-12, 13 KOs) in a six-round showcase.

“Training went well,” he continued. “I’m putting the finishing touches on camp and making sure my weight is good. I know Otieno is a tough veteran who’s not coming to lay down. He’ll put up a good fight and I’m pretty sure he’s got some veteran tactics he’ll try to use in there. I’ll use my youth and skills to come out on top.”

A former number-one ranked national amateur champion, O’Quinn turned professional in 2015 and soon signed with the ever-growing promotional stable of Dmitriy Salita. Flashy and quick-fisted with good power, O’Quinn’s popularity with hometown fans seems to grow with every impressive performance.

“It’s a great feeling. I get a lot of love in Detroit. They chant my name. The crowd loves it. If you can make it out of Detroit, you can make it out of anywhere.”

O’Quinn says he won’t predict what will specifically happen against Otieno, only that he will continue to build his name.





“If it goes the distance, I see myself being dominant and showcasing my talents and skills for all six rounds. If it doesn’t go the distance, I’ll show them what I can do for a while and then get him out of there.”

Tickets for “WAR IN WARREN” are priced at $35/$65/$100 and are available by calling 313.655.7631. On fight night, doors at 7 pm. Action starts at 8. DeCarlo’s is located at 6015 E 10 Mile in Warren.