Ivan Redkach fights Raynell Williams on 10/14

A 10-round lightweight showdown between Ivan Redkach (20-3-1, 16 KOs) and undefeated Raynell Williams (12-0, 6 KOs) will highlight undercard action on Saturday, October 14 from StubHub Center in Carson, Calif.

The October 21 event is headlined by Premier Boxing Champions on FOX and FOX Deportes action featuring sensational three-division champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz defending his featherweight world title against Chris Avalos and four-time world champion Abner Mares defending his 126-pound championship against once-beaten Andres Gutierrez. Televised coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT with unbeaten Eddie Ramirez challenging former champion Antonio DeMarco.





Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Ringstar Promotions and TGB Promotions, are priced at $30, $50, $75, $100, $150, and $250 and are on sale now. To purchase tickets, visit AXS.com.

Additional undercard action will feature 2016 Olympic bronze medalist for Mexico Misael Rodriguez (3-0, 2 KOs) in a six-round middleweight bout, 2016 Lithuanian Olympian Eimantas Stanionis (3-0, 3 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight fight and the cousin of Leo Santa Cruz, Antonio Santa Cruz (5-3, 2 KOs), in a six-round bantamweight matchup against Angel Monrreal (10-10-1, 3 KOs).

Rounding out the card is former title challenger Roberto Marroquin (26-4-1, 19 KOs) in eight-rounds of super featherweight action plus a group of unbeaten local prospects as Luis Coria (4-0, 3 KOs) steps in for a four-round featherweight affair, Jerry Perez (2-0, 2 KOs) competes in a four-round super featherweight contest, Jose Perez (1-0, 1 KO) takes on Jose Vargas (2-0, 1 KO) in a four-round super bantamweight tilt and Jose Balderas (1-0) steps in for a four-round bantamweight fight.

Originally from Ukraine but now training in California with the Santa Cruz family, Redkach scored an eighth-round stoppage of Demond Brock in January in Las Vegas before dropping a narrow decision to former champion Argenis Mendez in May. A pro since 2009, the 31-year-old Redkach was unbeaten in his first 18 pro fights before losing to former world champion Dejan Zlaticanin.





Fighting out of Cleveland, Williams was a 2008 U.S. Olympian who is unbeaten since joining the professional ranks in 2013. The 28-year-old stopped Just Savi to begin his 2017 and will look to make the jump to contender when he fights in California for the first time as a pro on October 14.

At last year’s Rio games, the 23-year-old Rodriguez overcame incredible odds to win the first Olympic boxing medal for Mexico since Christian Bejerano in 2000. The Chihuahua native and his teammates had to resort to begging on public buses and streets in Mexico to raise money to compete in international boxing tournaments. He completed his road to the medal stand by defeating Egypt’s Hosam Bakr Abdin to clinch a medal in the middleweight division. Rodriguez mad his pro debut in April with a dominant decision victory over Brian True and followed it up knockout of Jose David Mosquera in July and a TKO against Race Sawyer in September.

An accomplished amateur representing Kaunas, Lithuania, Stanionis is looking to become the next Eastern European fighter to make a splash in the U.S. The 23-year-old had a 141-19 record as an amateur and earned four senior national championships before winning gold at the European Olympic Qualifier to earn his trip to the 2016 Games. A gold medalist at welterweight at the 2015 European Amateur Boxing Championships, Stanionis has impressed with knockouts in his first three starts since turning pro in April, including a first round destruction of Oscar Valenzuela in September.

Part of the fighting Santa Cruz family, the 21-year-old Santa Cruz put together a four-bout winning streak heading into this year before losing a close fight to Jonathan Arturo Torres in May. A pro since 2015, Santa Cruz fights out of San Gabriel, California and will make his StubHub Center debut when he faces Mexico’s Monrrreal.