Ivan Dychko inks promotional deal with The Heavyweight Factory

The Heavyweight Factory proudly announces that they reached a promotional agreement with Ivan Dychko, Kazakhstan’s super heavyweight and two-time Olympic Bronze medalist. Kris Lawrence CEO at THF, met with the highly decorated amateur fighter this morning in Hollywood, Fla. To execute the contract.

“We at The Heavyweight Factory are permanently looking for the next super star in the best weight class. Ivan Dychko is a boxer who is complete at 6’9 with much talent, he has an incredible future. Mr Lawrence has handled the promotional career of many former Champs. Including Michael Moorer, Hector Macho Camacho, Ray Mercer, Oliver McCall, Trevor Berbick, Daniel Santos, Shannon Briggs, Celestino Caballero, Juan Urango, Edison Miranda, Oneil Bell and many others. We are going to look for the best fights in the United States to take Dychko to the big stages “said Kris Lawrence.

“This is one of the best deals we have signed in a long time. Ivan Dychko has the potential to conquer this kind of weight. Soon Ivan will show the world all his weapons. Kris has the experience and knowledge to take Ivan to the next level I know how he works and this is a good scenario for Ivan. Next week we will organize a press conference and a work out to introduce Dychko to all media” said Henry Rivalta.





“Coming to America is a dream come true. In this country have emerged the best heavyweights in history and to train here in this gym The Heavyweight Factory and have the opportunity to talk and receive the advice of two former champions as Hollyfield and Bowe is wonderful … Wao !! I can’t believe it, “Dychko said.