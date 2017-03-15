Ivan Delgado faces Charles Huerta on 4/14

After an impressive knockout victory on the undercard of Bernard “The Executioner” Hopkins’ final fight, South Central’s Ivan “Striker” Delgado (11-0-1, 4 KOs) has upped the ante in taking on a bigger challenge in the always rugged Charles Huerta (18-5, 11 KOs) of Paramount, CA for an eight round super featherweight main event Friday, April 14 live from the Belasco Theater in downtown Los Angeles and on Estrella TV’s Boxeo Estelar.





Huerta will be coming to make war, as his last appearance on the same card of Hopkins-Smith, Jr. was a slugfest against Carlos Morales where he lost via split decision for the WBA-NABA super featherweight title.

Making his second LA FIGHT CLUB appearance of 2017, undefeated San Diego, CA native Genaro “El Conde” Gamez (4-0, 3 KOs) will take on a soon to be announced opponent in the televised six round super lightweight co-main event. For the first time in his career, Gamez went the distance in his previous fight with a unanimous decision victory defeat over Alejandro Ochoa in February.

Opening up the Boxeo Estelar telecast and making his LA FIGHT CLUB debut, Manny “Chato” Robles, Jr. (11-0, 4 KOs) will be combating a soon to be announced opponent for a six round featherweight match. The featherweight prospect will be presenting his inherited skill, and is trained by one of boxing’s highly respected trainers who doubles as his father – Manny Robles. He will be returning to the ring after winning via unanimous decision against Argentine veteran Claudio Rosendo Tapia last year July.

Fan favorite and LA FIGHT CLUB regular Pablo “The Shark” Rubio, Jr. (8-0, 3 KOs) of Los Angeles will open up the night in a six round super bantamweight bout against an opponent to be announced shortly. Fighting for the first time this year, Rubio, Jr. was last seen in November winning by way of unanimous decision over Francisco “Panchito” Dominguez.

Delgado vs. Huerta is an eight-round super featherweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions and sponsored by Tecate “Born BOLD”, Casa Mexico Tequila, and Adriana’s Insurance. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. PT and the first fight begins at 6:00 p.m. PT. The Boxeo Estelar broadcast will air live on Estrella TV at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. The card will also stream live on EstrellaTV.com and on YouTube via LBI Media, Inc.’s Fenomeno Studios. The Ring TV live stream will begin at approximately 6:00 p.m. PT through 7:00 p.m. Mark your calendars and buy your tickets for the upcoming shows on June 2 and July 14.

Tickets for LA FIGHT CLUB are starting at only $20 with Flex Passes for multiple fight packages, Group Tickets and Knockout Experience upgrade are available for purchase now at www.goldenboypromotions.com, the Golden Boy Promotions Facebook page, by calling 213-233-2957.