Ivan Delgado And Charles Huerta Share Final Thoughts Ahead Of La Fight Club This April 14

Ivan “Striker” Delgado (11-0-1, 4 KOs) will be turning up the notch in the level of competition he faces when he steps inside the ring against the rugged Charles Huerta (18-5, 11 KOs) on Friday, April 14 as the main event on LA FIGHT CLUB. The eight round super featherweight match-up which will determine fates of both hungry fighters will be televised live from the Belasco Theater on Estrella TV’s Boxeo Estelar telecast beginning at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT.





Newly added Boxeo Estelar co-main event, LA local Jonathan “Thunder” Navarro (8-0, 5 KOs) will be taking on Chula Vista’sJoan Valenzuela (4-7-1, 4 KOs) in a six round welterweight bout. Making his debut under the Golden Boy banner, Manny “Chato” Robles, Jr. (11-0, 4 KOs) will be opening up the telecast against Durango, Mex.’s Antonio “Chore” Martinez (6-8, 5 KOs) in a six round featherweight fight.

A part of the live streamed portion of the night and LA FIGHT CLUB regular, Pablo “The Shark” Rubio, Jr. (8-0, 3 KOs) will partake in a six round super bantamweight fight against Mexico City’s Angel “Maikol” Aguilar (8-11, 1 KO). Opening the night, rising prospect Edgar “Kid Neza” Valerio (9-0, 5 KOs) will be up against Juarez, Mex.’s Francisco “Panchito” Dominguez (8-11, 2 KOs) in a six round featherweight fight.

Delgado, Huerta, Navarro and Robles, Jr. are training hard for their upcoming bouts, here’s what they had to say about their upcoming show this Friday, April 14:

IVAN “STRIKER” DELGADO, Super Featherweight Prospect:

Ivan “Striker” Delgado training for his fight on April 14

“This fight means stepping up to the next level. Huerta’s experienced – he’s conditioned and hungry for the opportunity to step back into the big leagues. It’ll be a great match stylistically since Huerta moves forward aggressively, and I’m not scared to step up to exchange punches while being smart about it. I love being a Golden Boy fighter – the support they have given me, what they have done to build my career since I signed and giving me fights that I need, for example stepping up my competition to face someone like Charles Huerta, make me feel so blessed.

“I’ll be in the ring wearing black and red trunks because those are the colors I got my first knockout victory in. My walkout song will be a song by Vicente Fernandez called, “No Me Se Rajar.” The song motivates me, and the lyrics talk about being strong and not being able to be taken down when life tries to knock you down. I usually listen to music from Gerardo Ortiz and Banda MS, or hip-hop/rap artists like Kendrick Lamar and Kanye.

Ivan “Striker” Delgado training for match against Charles Huerta

“I’ve been boxing since I was five years old. My first amateur fight was at the Hollenbeck Youth Center when at eight years old, and I remember after winning seeing myself as a professional boxer. I was okay in school, I was really good at math, but I was better at boxing. With all my experience, five years from now I hope that I can at least become a mandatory challenger for a title, and with the support with my team, family, and Golden Boy, I know I can accomplish that.”

CHARLES HUERTA, Super Featherweight Prospect:

Charles Huerta in the ring as he trains for his upcoming bout on April 14

“This fight gets me to where I once was – back into the boxing scene and fighting with top guys. I know that I’ll have to watch out for his tough left hook, but I believe that with my experience I’ll overwhelm him. I’ve fought more experienced fighters, fought more rounds, and that’ll make a difference in the ring.

“I’ll be walking out to “Andamos

Huerta training for his fight against Ivan Delgado

En El Ruedo,” by Ulices Chaidez. My last fight was a tough eight rounds, and the song talks about coming back stronger, like how I am going to do with this fight. I’ve been fighting since I could remember, since my dad was a trainer I was always at the gym. In all honesty, I can’t even remember if I choose this life or if it choose me.

“I take inspiration from some of the greats – whether that’s Miguel Cotto, Canelo, and some of the other world champions. I see myself climbing back to the top and becoming a world champion. I’ve known I would be a champion since my first knockout victory as an amateur.”

JONATHAN “THUNDER” NAVARRO, Welterweight Prospect:

Jonathan “Thunder” Navarro training for his co-main bout on April 14

“This fight helps me improve, and test out what I have been working on in the gym. I know I’m going to get the win – it’s just a matter of timing and where my head is come fight night. I’ve been working a lot on my jab, footwork, head movement, and just being able to go under and work the body with my punches.

“Growing up, I wanted to be the typical – like a cop or a firefighter. When I turned 15, and started winning medals in the amateurs, I became anxious to finally become a professional. Fighting in LA is a dream, and I prefer fighting here than in any other place because my family and roots are here.

Jonathan Navarro training inside the ring

“One of my favorite all-time boxers is Mike Tyson. He just didn’t care about what anyone had to say about him – like he literally bit someone’s ear off and he did not care.”

MANNY ROBLES, JR., Featherweight Prospect:

Manny Robles, Jr. trains with father Manny Robles, Sr. ahead of Golden Boy Promotions Debut

“This is my first fight with Golden Boy, and I couldn’t be more grateful. I know my opponent is a veteran in the sport, but he’s going to make me look good when I win. I’m going to have to be smart and aggressive, and the knock out will come out in the process. Once I see that he’s hurt I’ll go for the kill. My corner is really strong – my dad Manny Robles, Sr. is my trainer and we make such a strong team. This is a family affair, and I wouldn’t be where I am with out them.

“Since I was four, my dad and uncle, Edgar Jasso, were fighting. My dad was always taking me to the gym, and I loved it. I remember my first amateur fight was at the Azteca gym at eight years old, and I received the “outstanding boxer” medal for my knockout victory.

Manny Robles, Jr. training for his fight on April 14

“Jorge Linares is one of my favorite fighters at the moment. He’s such a complete fighter – he has the speed, agility and performance. I even got the huge opportunity to spar with him for three weeks while he trained in Las Vegas for his past fight in March. I feel like if opportunities like that keep coming, within these next five years I can be a world champion.”

Delgado vs. Huerta is an eight-round super featherweight bout presented by Golden Boy Promotions and sponsored by “Tecate, BORN BOLD,” Casa Mexico Tequila, and Adriana’s Insurance. The Boxeo Estelar broadcast will air live on Estrella TV at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. The card will also stream live on EstrellaTV.com and on YouTube via LBI Media, Inc.’s Fenomeno Studios. The entire card will be streamed live on www.fite.tv beginning at approximately 5:30 p.m. PT. Mark your calendars and buy your tickets for the upcoming shows on June 2, and July 14.

Tickets for LA FIGHT CLUB are starting at only $20 with Flex Passes for multiple fight packages, Group Tickets and Knockout Experience upgrade are available for purchase now at www.goldenboypromotions.com, the Golden Boy Promotions Facebook page, and by calling 213-233-2957.