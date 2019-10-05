Ivan Baranchyk and Brian Ceballo in action tonight at MSG

Split-T Management will have two of it’s high-class fighters in action at Madison Square Garden, as former junior welterweight world champion Ivan Baranchyk takes on New Yorker Gabriel Bracero in a 10-round bout. Also seeing action on the card will be rising undefeated welterweight Brian Ceballo battling undefeated foe Ramal Amanov.





The fights will be part of the Gennadiy Golovkin – Sergiy Derevyanchenko Middleweight title undercard and will be streamed live on DAZN.beginning at 7 PM ET.

Baranchyk of Amursk, Russia, who is now residing in Miami, Oklahoma has a record of 19-1 with 12 knockouts.

The 26 year-old Baranchyk won the IBF Junior Welterweight title with a seven round beatdown of Anthony Yigit on October 27, 2018. Unfortunately, Baranchyk came up just short in dropping his title to undefeated Josh Taylor on May 18th.

Baranchyk also has wins over David Thomas (4-0), Angel Figueroa (4-1-1), Shadi Shawareb (9-0-2), Nicholas Givan (16-0-1), Eliseo Cruz Sesma (9-0-1), Zhiman Wang (7-0), Abel Ramos (17-1-2), Keenan Smith (11-0), and former two-time world title challenger Petr Petrov (38-5-2).

In Bracero, he will be facing a battle-tested veteran who has a record of 25-3-1 with six-knockouts.

Baranchyk weighed in at 139.6 lbs. Bracero was 140 lbs.





Baranchyk is promoted by DiBella Entertainment, Holden Promotions and Fight Promotions.

Bracero of Brooklyn has wins over Winston Mathis (6-0), Danny O’Connor (14-0), Guillermo Valdes (12-3), Jermaine White (17-4), Dmitry Salita (35-1-1), O’Connor again (26-2), and in his last bout, Bracero stopped Artemio Reyes (25-2) in five rounds on July 28th.

Ceballo of New York City has a record of 10-0 with five knockouts.

In just 19 months, Ceballo has climbed to the top of a lot of prospect lists on the strength of victories over Bakhtiyar Eyubov (14-0-1) and Luis Alberto Lopez.

In the Eyubov fight, Ceballo dominated the power puncher, and developed a name for himself as the fight also took place at Madison Square Garden on the Gennadiy Golovkin – Steve Rolls card.

Ceballo is coming off a 4th round stoppage over Luis Eduardo Florez on August 23rd in Boston.

“A win on this stage against another undefeated fighter would allow me to continue my career as a Professional Fighter, and allow people to see what Brian Ceballo can do against different opposition,” said Ceballo

Six-year veteran Amanov is an undefeated foe who sports a record of 16-0 with five knockouts. Amanov has fought mainly in Russia, and will be making his 2nd start in the United States.

Amanov has wins over Ranses Payano (19-1) and Soloman Bogere (12-1-2).

Ceballo was 148.6 lbs. Amanov 148.4 lbs.

Ceballo is promoted by 360 Promotions.