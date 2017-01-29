Ivan Baranchyk vs. Abel Ramos on Feb.10

Holden Productions, DiBella Entertainment and Fight Promotions Inc. return to the Buffalo Run Casino for an outstanding evening of boxing Friday, February 10 in Miami, OK.

The card is highlighted by a quadrupleheader airing live on Showtime at 10:05 PM ET as part of the ShoBox: The New Generation series and features eight fighters with a combined record of 100-6-4 and 76 wins by knockout.





Headlining is a 10 round showdown between USBA and WBC USNBC junior welterweight titlist Ivan “The Beast” Baranchyk and Abel Ramos.

A perfect 13-0 with 10 knockouts, Baranchyk fought on ShoBox last September, shutting out previously unbeaten Zhimin Wang. Residing in Brooklyn, NY by way of Russia, The IBF #7 ranked Baranchyk became the Buffalo Run Casino’s adopted son and is a member of Holden Productions’ “Four State Franchise.” He is promoted by Holden, DiBella Entertainment and Fight Promotions Inc.

Fighting out of Arizona, Ramos has an impressive 17-1-2 professional ledger and 12 victories by KO. In May 2016, Ramos needed less than 5 rounds to stop undefeated Dario Ferman and he owns impressive victories over Carlos Villa (4-0) and Roberto Ramirez (13-1). The 25-year-old Ramos also has draws against Levan Ghvamichava (9-0-1) and Maurice Hooker (12-0-1).

Trey Lippe-Morrison looks to continue working his way up in the heavyweight division when he squares off with Daniel “The Mountain” Martz.

Trained by Freddie Roach out of the Wildcard Boxing Club in Los Angeles, CA, Lippe-Morrison’s 13-0 with all of his wins coming by way of knockout. The Vinita, OK native stopped 9 of his 13 foes in less than a round, with only one of his opponents making it out of the second stanza. The son of Tommy Morrison, Lippe-Morrison received major attention when he stopped 13-0 Ed Latimore in less than a round on ShoBox and is a member of the “Four State Franchise.”

The fighting pride of Clarksburg, WV, Martz looks for his fifth win over an undefeated foe. Martz, 15-4 (12 KO’s), most notably handed Alexis Santos his first defeat, sending the then 13-0 Santos to the canvas in the opening round. He’s also shared the ring with newly crowned WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Ivan against a very good opponent and give Daniel Martz a lot of credit for taking the fight against Trey,” said Tony Holden. “We had serious difficulties finding an opponent for Trey. Both fighters should be in position to advance their careers with a victory.”

Somebody’s 0 must go when 2008 Dominican Olympian Lenin Castillo, 15-0-1 (10 KO’s), and Queens, NY’s Joseph “Mack” Williams, 10-0 (7 KO’s), meet in an eight round light heavyweight scrap. Castillo or Williams, both 28, could become a player in 175 pound decision with a victory.

Rounding out the televised portion of the card will be the US debut of Spain’s Jon Fernandez. At 10-0 with 8 victories by knockout, Fernandez won the WBC Youth title in his last fight and looks to capture the attention of American fight fans when he challenges 7-1 Michigan native Ernesto Garza. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds in the super featherweight division.

Castillo, Williams and Fernandez are promoted by DiBella Entertainment.

“With an all-action main event between Baranchyk and Ramos, the American debut of Jon Fernandez, a battle of two unbeaten light heavyweights and the return of Trey Lippe-Morrison, this card represents what ShoBox is all about,” said Lou DiBella. ShoBox is a great series and I’d like to congratulate Showtime’s Gordon Hall for winning the Taub Award for the outstanding job he’s done running the program.”

In the untelevised portion of the undercard, heavyweight Kenzie Witt, 9-0-2 (8 KO’s), and welterweight Jarrett Rouse, 10-0-1 (4 KO’s), will face opponents to be named.

Tickets can be purchased by logging onto Stubwire.com/event/shoboxthenewgeneration/buffaloruncasino/miami/14075.