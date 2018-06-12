It’s title time for reinvigorated Vallily

Simon Vallily is ready to put all his troubles behind him and kick off an avalanche of cruiserweight titles on Saturday night.





The talented Middlesbrough man (13-1-KO4) has only ever lost to former world champion Mairis Breidis but admits personal problems have thus far prevented him realising his full potential.

Equipped with renewed focus and heading for Newcastle’s Metro Arena with a solid training camp under his belt, Vallily is relishing his English title clash with the unbeaten Arfan Iqbal – live on Sky Sports.

Vallily said: “I’m really looking forward to winning my first title as a professional. There are some good fighters who started off with this title.

“I’ve been flying under the radar. I know what I’ve got in my locker and it’s just about bringing it out. I haven’t really been switched on for the last two years so it’s time to pull my finger out.





“There have been a lot of reasons. The way I applied myself before was like the end of my amateur career but I’ve started being more professional now and you’ll see that on Saturday.

“I’m a lot hungrier now than I ever have been. It goes back to the back end of my amateur career. I didn’t do myself any justice. For most of my professional career I haven’t applied myself correctly. Now I’m really hungry and focused.”

