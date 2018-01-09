It will be a classic New York-Boston showdown at Windham Boxing event

Boston Boxing Promotions has announced another fight for its event Saturday January 27, 2018 at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center as Boston’s Julio Perez Campusano will make his pro debut against New York veteran Borngod Washington in a four-round light-heavyweight fight.

Campusano is a former nationally ranked amateur who was a finalist in Olympic qualifying tournaments. Now, he is leaving the amateurs behind and entering the professional ranks in hopes of someday competing for a world title.





Borngod Washington is a journeyman from Queens, New York who has at times during his career been trained by former world champion Junior Jones. He is currently being trained by retired heavyweight Darrel Madison who finished his career with a stellar record of 16-1, 4 KO’s. He is probably best known for his shock KO defeat of the previously undefeated Ricky Dawson in front of his hometown crowd in Connecticut in 2011.

The January 27 boxing event will be presented by Boston Boxing Promotions. Ringside tickets are $60 and general admission tickets are $40 and are on sale now at www.BoxingNH.com. Fans are urged to purchase tickets early due to limited availability. Additional bouts to be announced in the weeks to come.

Boston Boxing Promotions is dedicated to the resurgence of professional boxing at the regional level, particularly in the New England area. To learn more about the promotion, you can follow them on Twitter @BostonProBoxing, join the promotion’s official Facebook page “Boston Boxing Promotions,” and visit the promotion’s website www.BostonBoxingPromotions.com.