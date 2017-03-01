It Is Going To Be Bedlam On March 18th At York Hall

Only Three weeks remain until one of the best cards York Hall Bethnal Green have seen in a long time. Two 50/50 clashes for English titles and an eagerly awaited Southern Area title at Welterweight provide the title action in what will be an amazing night of boxing.

As well as standard and reserved ringside tickets you can purchase VIP tickets which guarantee you a reserved set in rows 1-3 and a free private bar from 5pm until 7.30pm.





Three major title fights including 2 English titles and a massive southern Area title plus a great undercard with 16 fights scheduled for the show giving fantastic value for money.

Former Commonwealth Champion and current Southern Area Champion John O’Donnell takes on “The Eagle” Erick Ochieng for the vacant English Welterweight title. The fight also doubles as an official eliminator for the English Welterweight title.

Folkestone’s Josh Kennedy won the Southern Area title in December and now fights for the English Super-Bantamweight title against “The Troublemaker” Michael Ramabeletsa.

There is an intriguing clash for the Southern Area Cruiserweight title when friends have to put aside their friendship for 30 minutes as “Macho Man” Wadi Camacho attempts to regain his title against Fight Cup winner Karl Wheeler.

Current Southern Area Lightweight Champion Michael “Chunky” Devine has a 6 round International contest.

Super talented Light-Heavyweight Ollie Pattison (5-0) moves up to 6 rounds in an International contest.

Dean Richardson last feature don the undercard of the George Groves bout at Wembley Arena. Dean has won 3 from 3 all inside the distance and looks to progress in 2017.

Dan Dan Keenan is 4 from 4 and is progressing all the time. An active 2017 beckons as he develops towards title contention.

Linus Udofia is another of Luton’s rising stars and this extremely talented Middleweight has a 4 round contest.

Milton Keynes’ Curtis Felix looked sensational in his debut when he won in the first round. Curtis has his second paid contest at Welterweight.

Duane Jones-Grant is another of Goodwin Boxing’s very talented Light-Heavyweights and has his second contest.

Chris Davies is 3 from 3 in the Light-Heavyweight division. Chris takes on the very tough Jimmy White in a 4 round contest.

Ramez Mahmood won on his debut with a fantastic first round stoppage. Jules Phillips will be aiming to put up plenty of resistance and is hopeful of springing a shock.

Jack Hughes has a 4 round International contest at Super-Flyweight.

Plus much much more.

Limited tickets remain at either www.goodwinboxing.co.uk or www.iboxingtickets.com