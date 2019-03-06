Bivol vs Smith undercard: Israil Madrimov vs. Frank Rojas this Sat. LIVE on DAZN

Former amateur standout Israil ‘The Dream’ Madrimov, (1-0, 1KO), of Uzbekistan will face heavy-handed Venezuelan Frank ‘The Rooster’ Rojas, (24-2-0, 23 KOs) in a scheduled ten-round super welterweight clash this Saturday, March 9 at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York and live on DAZN in the US (7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT) and on Sky Sports in the UK. The bout will be contested for Madrimov’s WBA Inter-Continental Super Welterweight Title.





Madrimov vs. Rojas presented by Matchroom Boxing USA in association with World of Boxing is a featured bout on the undercard to the World Title Double-Header between WBA Light Heavyweight World Champion Dmitry Bivol, (15-0, 11 KOs), and challenger Joe Smith Jr., (24-2, 20 KOs) in addition to the WBO Super Lightweight World Title clash between Champion Maurice Hooker, (25-0-3, 17 KOs), and challenger Mikkel LesPierre, (21-0-1, 10 KOs).

Madrimov made history in his pro debut on November 24, 2018 which was uniquely scheduled for an unprecedented ten-rounds. The 24-year-old Madrimov knocked out Vladimir Hernandez in the sixth round of their battle in Atlantic City, New Jersey earning the WBA Inter-Continental Super Welterweight Title. Hernandez was a very tough test for the pro debut, having previously twice beaten top undefeated prospect Danny Valdivia (14-0), in his direct bouts prior to facing Madrimov.

Prior to turning professional Madrimov was the Gold Medal winner at the 2018 and 2017 Asian Games capping an extraordinary amateur career. Capable of fighting aggressively in the orthodox or southpaw stance, Madrimov thrilled the crowd in Atlantic City with his all-action style and capped his pro debut victory with a spectacular, high-flying backflip.





Said Madrimov, “I’m very excited to get back in the ring this Saturday and grateful to World of Boxing and my team for this opportunity. I can’t wait to put on a show for the fans.”

“Israil is a very special talent, people questioned putting him in a ten-round bout in his pro debut but he proved that he’s ready,” said Andrei Ryabinsky, head of World of Boxing. “We look forward to his fight on Saturday night and his continued march to a world title.”

Madrimov is guided by the noted manager, Vadim Kornilov. “We have very big plans for Israil, he’s going to be ready to fight for a world title in the near future. Saturday’s fight will air on DAZN in the US and Sky Sports in the UK and I’m excited to let fans and media see Israil in action. He’s the perfect complement to Dmitry Bivol’s world title challenge against Joe Smith Jr.”

Rojas has fought once previously in the United States challenging former world title challenger Jose Benavidez Jr. He is coming off a fourth-round knockout of Kervin Arambulet on December 22, 2018 in Venezuela.