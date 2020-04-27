Israil Madrimov targeting Jeison Rosario when boxing returns

Uzbek star Israil ‘The Dream’ Madrimov, (5-0, 5 KOs), is in his native Uzbekistan staying in shape for when boxing returns and is emphatic about what the next steps in his career should be.

“I’m ready now to fight for a world title fight,” said the 25-year-old Madrimov, currently slotted at #2 in the junior middleweight rankings by the World Boxing Association. “I want to face the WBA champion Jeison Rosario next, he had a great victory over Julian Williams but I’m very confident I can beat him. I will aim for a world title fight when boxing returns and I am more motivated than ever.”

The exciting, young star is coming off a spectacular performance on February 29 knocking out perennial contender Charlie Navarro, (29-10, 22 KOs) in the sixth round in Frisco, TX and broadcast on DAZN. The full fight can be viewed HERE.

“I felt very comfortable in the ring against Navarro, my trainer Joel Diaz is always teaching me new things in the gym and I’m glad that I was able to show some things off in my last fight. I’m looking forward to returning to Indio and getting back into training camp,” continued Madrimov, who displayed his full arsenal against Navarro including effectively switching from orthodox to southpaw. The victory was captured in a remarkable ‘behind the scenes’ fight week feature by Steve Kim for ESPN which can be viewed here HERE.

Said manager Vadim Kornilov “Israil continues to prove that he is one of the most exciting young stars in international boxing. While many of boxing’s biggest names are over 30 years of age, Israil is only 25 and already has the skills and experience to fight for a world title fight against a champion as talented as Jeison Rosario. Our goal is to give Israil the biggest fights possible.”

Continued Kornilov, “We’re very grateful for the fans and the media in the United States who have praised Israil’s performances and taken such a deep interest in his career. He’s here to stay and will continue to train for the best performances he is capable of. Hopefully, in the near future he joins his stablemate Murodjon ‘MJ’ Akhmadaliev in becoming a world champion.” The also 25-year-old Uzbek won the WBA and IBF Super Bantamweight World Titles with a victory over Daniel Roman on January 30, 2020, broadcast on DAZN in only his eighth professional bout.

“Israil was outstanding in his last performance, we believe that he is ready for a world title fight now and we are working with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing to facilitate that as soon as is possible,“ said Andrei Ryabinsky, head of World of Boxing.

The event in Dallas was promoted by Matchroom Boxing USA who co-promote Madrimov with World of Boxing.

Photos/Team Matchroom Boxing