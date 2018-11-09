Israil Madrimov set for Dmitry Bivol vs. Jean Pascal card on Nov.24

World of Boxing announced today the signing of international amateur standout ISRAIL “The Dream” MADRIMOV to an exclusive promotional agreement. Madrimov is scheduled to make his professional debut in a 10-round super welterweight bout, Saturday, November 24, on the undercard of the Dmitry Bivol – Jean Pascal WBA light heavyweight world championship fight.





Bivol vs. Pascal and the Murodjon “MJ” Akhmadaliev – Isaac Zarate WBA Intercontinental super bantamweight title fight will be televised live on the final edition of HBO World Championship Boxing from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino iAtlantic City beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. Madrimov’s opponent will be Vladimir Hernandez (10-2, 7 KOs), of Denver. Hernandez is looking to extend his two-year winning streak, which includes consecutive victories over the previously undefeated prospect Danny Valdivia.

“I am so excited to be making my professional debut on the same card as my World of Boxing compatriots Dmitry Bivol and Murodjon Akhmadaliev,” said Madrimov. “I am grateful to my manager Vadim Kornilov, Andrey Ryabinsky, and the World of Boxing team who have been so great to me and given me this great event to make my professional debut. I would also like to thank my coach Tulkin Kilichev for making me the fighter I have become. Their belief in me means more than anything. I am ready to show the fans that I am ready for anyone and anything in the ring. I am hungry for challenges and for a world title shot.”

“Madrimov is an outstanding amateur with a very good professional style. I think he was a born to be professional fighter,” said Andrei Ryabinskiy of World of Boxing.

“We are very happy to add Israil Madrimov to our team! He is really something special and we look forward to featuring him on the Bivol vs Pascal show,” added Vadim Kornilov,Madrimov’s manager.

Madrimov, 23, a native of Uzbekistan, has concluded a decorated amateur career. Named the best boxer of the World Series of Boxing in 2017, he has also earned gold medals at the 2018 Asian Olympic Games and the 2017 Asian games and silver medals at the 2011 World Amateur Championships, the 2013 Asian and 2014 Asian Olympic games. Now based in southern California, Madrimov is training under the guidance of his Dream team comprised of Tulkin Kilichev, Joel Diaz and Tony Diaz.

Promoted by Main Events and World of Boxing, remaining tickets to the Bivol – Pascal world championship event are priced from $35 to $150, plus fees. They can be purchased throughwww.HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.