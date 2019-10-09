Ismael Villarreal Added to Thanksgiving Eve Boxing Card in Windham, NH

Boston Boxing Promotions has announced that undefeated prospect Ismael Villarreal (6-0, 3 KO’s) has been added to the Thanksgiving Eve Boxing Spectacular. Villareal will take on Mount Vernon, New York’s Jermaine Corley in a six-round junior middleweight fight on Wednesday, November 27th at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire.





Villarreal, promoted by Main Events, is a two-time New York City Golden Gloves Champion. He last fought this past August scoring a fourth-round technical knockout over veteran Lenwood Dozier in Nashua, New Hampshire. At just 22 years of age, Villareal balances his promising boxing career with his studies at Lehman College.

“I feel very happy to return to the ring to give continuity to my young career,” said Villarreal. “I’ve been training since my last fight ended and it as a pleasure to return to New Hampshire and give my fans another great fight. I look forward to seeing everyone again on November 27th!”

Jermaine Corley is a noted upset specialist who has garnered quite the reputation for being a danger to unbeaten prospects. He is 3-2, with one knockout in his last five fights, and four of his last five opponents have entered the ring undefeated. This past June he gained the attention of the boxing community with a unanimous decision upset win over the previously undefeated Roberto Duran Jr. Corley is a cousin of former Junior Welterweight World Champion Demarcus “Chop Chop” Corley.





“I love to fight,” said Corley. “It’s always exciting to fight a guy who has never tasted defeat. I think I’ll be able to outwork him for the win and gain some new fans in New Hampshire.”

Tickets for the Second Annual Thanksgiving Eve Boxing Spectacular are available at www.BoxingNH.com.

Boston Boxing Promotions was founded in 2013 and is dedicated to the resurgence of professional boxing at the regional level, particularly in the New England area. Since that time, it has presented professional boxing events in places like Boston, Cape Cod, New Hampshire and New Bedford. To learn more about the promotion, you can follow them on Twitter @BostonProBoxing, join the promotion’s official Facebook page “Boston Boxing Promotions,” and visit the promotion’s website www.BostonBoxingPromotions.com.