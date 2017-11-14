Ishe Smith not overlooking Julian ‘J-Rock’ Williams

Former world champion Ishe Smith will look to stake his claim to another world title opportunity when he battles top contender Julian Williams in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions on Bounce live from The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, November 18.

Smith knows that Williams provides a steep challenge and the veteran will have to be at his best to hold off the hungry title contender.





“Julian Williams is tough, one of the toughest in the division,” said Smith. “I don’t overlook his talent and what he brings to the sport. I’ve been in boxing going on 17 years, so I’ve seen a lot. Williams hasn’t been tested in all the ways I have. Unlike my opponent, I’ve been in the ring with all levels of fighters: world champions, rising prospects and former world champions. I’ve seen it all.”

The winner of his last two contests, Smith most recently defeated then once-beaten Frank Galarza last September. On November 18, Smith looks to prove that his experience and hard work in training camp will make all the difference once the bell rings.

“This camp is definitely different than my last one, in the sense that I feel more prepared,” said Smith. “I have been conditioning my body to go the distance like I have with all fights. With my experience, coupled with my trainer Rafael Ramos, who has been great in preparing me for any and all curveballs my opponent may try and hand me, I’m ready.

“Training for fights becomes more challenging the longer you stay in the sport, but I’ve always kept it a habit to fine tune my body throughout the year, because at any moment you can get that call. My work and my mindset have improved dramatically and by November 18I’ll be exactly where I need to be.”

The Las Vegas-native will fight in his hometown for the 19th time as a professional and as always, the first Las Vegas-born world champion hopes to make “Sin City” proud with his performance.





“My city has supported me since day one,” said Smith. “It feels great to headline another show in my hometown. Through my up and downs my fans have always been there and supported me and this fight won’t be any different; All I can do is get out there and put on a hell of a show. It’s a special feeling to have home court advantage.”

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions and TGB Promotions, are priced at $29, $39, $59, $69, $89 and $149 and are on sale now. Tickets are available at www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com or through Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 and www.ticketmaster.com.

Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. and features Lionell Thompson clashing with unbeaten prospect Earl Newman in a 10-round light heavyweight bout plus unbeaten prospects Tugstsogt Nyambayar and Xavier Martinez going head-to-head in a 10-round featherweight fight.





Bounce is the fastest-growing African-American network on television and airs on the broadcast signals of local television stations and corresponding cable carriage. The network features a programming mix of original and off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports and more. Bounce has grown to be available in 99 million homes across the United States and 95% of all African-American television homes.

Premier Boxing Champions on Bounce will be available to be streamed live via Bounce’s new subscription-video-on-demand service Brown Sugar, which features an extensive and one-of-a-kind library of iconic black movies as well as Bounce original programming and series. Brown Sugar is available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Channels, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle, Android and Apple smartphones and tablets and web browsers via BrownSugar.com. Brown Sugar also has Google Chromecast capabilities which allow video to play on televisions directly from mobile devices and tablets for consumers with Android and iOS devices. There is a free initial trial period for subscribers with a retail price of $3.99/month thereafter.