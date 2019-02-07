Isaiah Wise vs. Monreco Goldston on March 1

Fan favorite Isaiah Wise of Philadelphia, PA will return to the ring at Parx Casino® for a third time to face Monreco Goldston of Durham, NC.





The entertaining, six-round junior middleweight fight will serve as the semifinal to the eight-round Xcite Fight Night 3 main event between Philadelphia cruiserweights Garrett Wilson and Brian Howard on Friday, March 1. The seven-fight card begins at 7:30 p.m.

Wise (7-2-1) twice delivered fight-of-the-night candidates at the Xcite Center in 2018. He earned a tough, split-decision loss and a draw in a pair of slugfests against Anthony Prescott, of Cherry Hill, NJ. In his most recent fight, he stopped Anthony Gonzalez, of Worcester, MA, at the 2300 Arena.

Goldston (5-1-1, 2K0s), has fought his last five bouts in North Carolina and is coming off his only loss after being stopped in the second round against undefeated Joseph Jackson of Greensboro, NC.





A competitive undercard card featuring local fighters rounds out the event:

Lightweight Jerome Conquest, a Strawberry Mansion alum, makes his return to the ring after nearly a year layoff from injury against Vinnie Denierio of Elmira, NY. This will be Denierio’s third fight at Parx Casino® after losing a majority decision to Victor Vasquez at Xcite Fight Night 2 event.

Super middleweight Omar Kabary Salem of Brooklyn, NY will take on Tahlik Taylor of Freeport, NY in a six-round bout.

Sammy Berman of Collegeville PA, a student at St. Joseph’s University, will face Corey Weekly of Philadelphia, PA in a four-round middleweight bout.

Super lightweight Daiyann Butt, currently living in Haverford, PA will face Philadelphia’s Tyree Arnold, who is making his pro debut in a four-round super lightweight fight.

Another four-round bout featuring Sulthan Staton of Phildelphia, PA against an opponent yet to be announced will complete the card.

About March 1

The March 1 card will consist of seven fights, beginning at 7:30 pm. Doors open at 6:30 pm. The card is promoted by Joe Hand Promotions. This event is only for adults age 21 and older. Tickets priced at $50, $75 and $100 are on sale at Joe Hand Promotions (215-364-9000). You can also purchase tickets from the Hold My Ticket Call Center at (1-877-466-3404) and atwww.parxcasino.com/entertainment.