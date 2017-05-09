Isaiah Wise vs. Mark Daniels June 2 at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia

Junior middleweights Isaiah Wise, of the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia, and Mark Daniels, Jr., of Crandon, WI, meet in a six-round contest Friday evening June 2, at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia.

The Wise-Daniels matchup will serve as the semifinal to the eight-round main event featuring Hank Lundy, of Philadelphia, against Ricardo Lara, of Jalisco, Mexico, in a lightweight bout.





Wise, 24, got off the canvas in his last fight March 10 and stopped Jeffrey Wright, of Milwaukee, WI, in four rounds in the same ring. A pro less than 15 months, Wise is 4-1-0, 3 K0s, with all of his fights coming at the 2300 Arena. His lone setback came last December when he dropped a four-round decision to Roque Zapata, of Culpeper, VA.

Daniels (right), 26, is unbeaten in three pro fights, scoring one knockout. A Native American, Daniels is a member of the Forest County Potawatomi. This will mark his first fight outside of Wisconsin.

A six-round cruiserweight contest matches Alvin Varmall, Jr., of Catskill, NY, against Juan Reyna, of Brownsville, TX.

Varmall, 25, is 10-0-2, 8 K0s. He has not boxed in nearly one year, coming off a six-round victory over Willis Lockett, of Takoma Park, MD.

Reyna, 23, is 6-6-1, 2 K0s, but has fought much better opposition. Three of Reyna’s setbacks came against fighters with a combined record of 46-4 when he fought them: Raymond Gatica, of Austin, TX; Alfonso Lopez, of Cut and Shoot, TX; Mike Wilson, of Medford, OR.

ABOUT JUNE 2

The Wise-Daniels and Lundy-Lara contests top a 10-bout card at the 2300 Arena. First fight is 7:30 pm. Tickets priced at $40, $50 and $75 are on sale at the offices of Peltz Boxing (215-765-0922) and online at 2300Arena.com. The card is being promoted by Peltz Boxing Promotions, Inc., CES Boxing, BAM Boxing, Raging Babe and Joe Hand Promotions.