Isaelin Florian battles Avery Sparrow on June 27 on FS1 and Fox Deportes

A packed undercard that will feature Isaelin Florian taking on Avery Sparrow in a six-round featherweight bout plus super lightweights Clarance Booth battling Anthony Mercado will take place this Tuesday, June 27th at the Sands Bethlehem Event Center

Unbeaten Miguel Cruz (15-0, 11 KOs) and once-beaten Alex Martin (13-1, 5 KOs) will meet in a 10-round welterweight rematch of their January clash in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes.

Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will feature a pair of once-beaten welterweights battling it out as Jamal James (20-1, 9 KOs) meets Samuel Figueroa (11-1, 4 KOs) in a 10-round matchup.





Florian (6-0, 3 KO’s) of the Reading, PA will be making his United States debut against the battle tested Sparrow (6-1, 3 KO’s) of Philadelphia.

Sparrow, 23 years-old is coming off a eight-round split decision over Anthony Burgin (10-2) on March 10th in Philadelphia.

Booth of St. Petersburg, Florida has a record of 14-3 with seven knockouts. The 29 year-old Booth is an eight year professional and has racked up wins over Marcus Powell (1-0), Jonathan Perez (5-0) & Osenohan Vazquez (8-2-1). Booth is coming off a defeat to number-1 ranked Sergey Lipinets on March 4 in Brooklyn, NY.

Mercado of Arecibo, Puerto Rico is 10-2 with nine knockouts. The 22 year-old is a five year pro who is looking to get back in the win column after suffering his 2nd consecutive defeat, which was a split decision to Ryan Pino on July 16, 2016 in Puerto Rico.





In six-round bouts:

Nicholas Hernandez (6-2,1 KO) of Lebanon, PA will take on Grayson Blake (6-4-1, 2 KO’s) of State College, PA in a junior middleweight bout.

In four-round bouts:

Jesus Perez (2-0, 1 KO) will tangle with Christian Molina (4-2, 3 KO’s) in a battle of Allentown based super lightweight’s.

Isamel Serrano (4-1, 1 KO) of Bethlehem, PA will fight Jesus Lule (10-22-1, 1 KO) of Fort Myers, FL in a lightweight fight.

Devin McMaster (1-1) of Allentown, PA will fight debuting Rick Pyle of Harrisburg, PA in a junior middleweight fight.

Dyaln Price (2-0, 2 KO’s) of Sicklerville, PA will fight Manuel Guerra of Renosa, Mexico in a super flyweight bout.

MIGUEL CRUZ vs. ALEX MARTIN FIGHT WEEK MEDIA SCHEDULE

*All Times Are Eastern*

Monday, June 26

6:00 p.m. OFFICIAL WEIGH-IN – OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!

Location: Berks Room (Located inside Sands Bethlehem Events Center)

77 Sands Blvd.; Bethlehem, PA 18015

5:30 p.m. – Media Arrival

6:00 p.m. – Fighters to scales

Tuesday, June 27

6:00 p.m. SANDS BETHLEHEM EVENTS CENTER DOORS OPEN

Location: 77 Sands Blvd.; Bethlehem, PA 18015

6:30 p.m. FIRST BOUT BEGINS

9:00 p.m. FS1 & FOX DEPORTES BROADCAST BEGINS