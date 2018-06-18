Isaac Zarate vs. Ramiro Robles this Friday

Thompson Boxing Promotions returns this Friday night with a seven fight card featuring familiar faces within the Southern California boxing scene, and five undefeated prospects eager to make their mark in the sport.





Super bantamweight Isaac Zarate (14-3-3, 2 KOs) of the Los Angeles port city of San Pedro headlines the “New Blood” show against fellow lefty Ramiro Robles (15-7-1, 8 KOs) of Mexico this Friday, June 22, from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif. (8-rounds).

Zarate, who holds a unanimous decision win over former world title challenger Carlos Carlson, is coming off an entertaining points win over Christian Ayala in February. Robles has also seen top rate competition having faced current WBA champion Danny Roman while Roman was a highly ranked challenger, and top talents Oscar Negrete and Diego De La Hoya.

“Robles has fought a lot of quality boxers, but so have I,” Zarate said. “I spar with world champion Danny Roman all the time so I’m confident going in against Robles. Without question, I know I can beat him.”

Tickets for “New Blood” are priced at $40, $75, & $100, and are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900, or online at ThompsonBoxing.com.





In the 8-round co-feature, lightweight Manuel Mendez (15-2-3, 11 KOs) of Indio, Calif. looks to rebound from a draw and knockout loss in his previous two outings when he faces unbeaten prospect Gilberto Espinoza (9-0, 5 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico.

Mendez appeared to be making a name for himself in the lightweight division until a knockout loss to Mohamed Rodriguez and a majority draw to Abraham Cordero last year dropped him from the conversation.

Now, in his first start of the year, Mendez meets an undefeated fighter searching for that first big win of his career.

“Espinoza is coming to fight,” Mendez said. “I’ve been ready for months and can’t wait to start another winning streak.”





The “New Blood” undercard features five undefeated prospects in bantamweight Saul Sanchez (8-0, 4 KOs), super bantamweight Brandon Valdez (10-0, 6 KOs), lightweight George Acosta (5-0, 1 KO), featherweight Anthony Chavez (5-0, 1 KOs), and lightweight Luis Zarazua (8-0-1, 4 KOs).

Sanchez, fighting out of Pacoima, Calif., will put his unbeaten record to the test against Leonardo Torres (4-11, 1 KO) of Mexico in a 6-round bout. Sanchez, 20, is among the finest prospects in the lower weight classes. Torres will need to adjust to a shifty defense and aggressive offense in order to pull out the upset.

The Colombian-born Valdez will be making his U.S. debut against Mexico’s Jose Fabian Naranjo (3-8-2, 1 KO) in a match set for 6-rounds. Prior to this fight, Valdez fought in Colombia and Mexico. The 19-year-old is loaded with talent and is far more developed than most prospects at this stage of their careers.

Acosta, representing Whittier, Calif., takes on Alberto Castillo (1-0, 1 KO) of Mexico (4-rounds). The 21-year-old Acosta is coming off a knockout win of Bryan Tovar in April.

Chavez, who fights out of Redlands, Calif., faces Josafath Vazquez (5-3, 3 KOs) of Mexico in a battle set for 4-rounds.

Opening the “New Blood” show will be the aforementioned Zarazua fighting an opponent to be named later (6-rounds).

All fights will be live streamed on TB Presents: New Blood via our Facebook page and ThompsonBoxing.com.

The livestream starts at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET with Beto Duran as the blow-by-blow announcer and Steve Kim providing expert, color commentary.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. local time with the first bout at approximately 8:00 p.m. The Doubletree Hotel is located at 222 N. Vineyard Ave. in Ontario, CA 91764 and can be reached at 909-937-0900.

“New Blood” is presented by Thompson Boxing Promotions and sponsored by Everlast.