Isaac Zarate vs. Christian Ayala Elevated to Main Event at “Path to Glory”

The scheduled championship fight between Erick Ituarte (19-1-1, 3 KOs) and challenger Jose Ramirez (27-6-2, 16 KOs) has been cancelled.

As a result, the 8-round bout between super bantamweights Isaac Zarate (13-3-3, 2 KOs) and Christian Ayala (12-1, 4 KOs) has been elevated as the main event at Friday’s “Path to Glory.”





The six-bout card originates from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif.

The 6-round co-feature remains the same with elite prospect Ruben Villa (9-0, 4 KOs) defending his unbeaten mark against Juan Sandoval (7-20-1, 4 KOs).

General admission ($40) and ringside ($100) tickets will be available for purchase today beginning at 5:30 p.m. local time from the will call booth at the Doubletree Ontario.

All fights will be live streamed on TB Presents: Path to Glory via our Facebook page and ThompsonBoxing.com.

The livestream starts at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET with Beto Duran as the blow-by-blow announcer and Steve Kim providing expert color commentary.





Doors open at 6:30 p.m. local time with the first bout at approximately 8:00 p.m. The Doubletree Hotel is located at 222 N. Vineyard Ave. in Ontario, CA 91764 and can be reached at 909-937-0900.

“Path to Glory” is presented by Thompson Boxing Promotions and sponsored by Everlast.

