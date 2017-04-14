Is Donaire Working with Magdaleno’s Opponent?

Let the intrigue begin! Undefeated World Boxing Organization (WBO) world champions ÓSCAR VALDEZ, the ESPN Deportes Mexican Fighter of the Year, GILBERTO “Zurdo” RAMIREZ, the Premios Univision Deportes Fighter of the Year, and JESSIE MAGDALENO, hosted a packed Los Angeles area Media Workout today at Manifico Gym. The three gladiators are in deep training for their respective title defenses which will take place Next Saturday! April 22, live on pay-per-view, from StubHub Center. Magdaleno, who is making the first defense of the title he won off the legendary Nonito “Fili[pino Flash” Donaire revealed that his team has spied Donaire in the gym working with Adeilson Dos Santos, Magdaleno’s opponent. Revenge may be a dish best served cold, but it’s one Magdaleno intends to serve up to the Dos Santos/Donaire team using two red-hot leather utensils!





ÓSCAR VALDEZ

“This is the biggest, most difficult fight of my life. I want to be aggressive and take control but I need to be intelligent while doing it. I am a world champion but I am still hungry. I know how special this fight is and I know a win over Marriaga will make me a better champion. I’ve never worked harder for a fight. Marriaga is the real deal and we know it.”

GILBERTO “Zurdo” RAMÍREZ

“I’m ready to get back in the ring and defend my title for the first time. I know there are a lot of fighters looking to fight me and challenge for my title, but right now I’m focused on my fight against Max Bursak. Let’s see what happens after that. I’ll fight anyone. I want the best. It’s an honor to fight at StubHub Center where there have been so many great fights. I know there will be a lot of fans supporting me.”

JESSIE MAGDALENO

“When you are a world champion you have a target on your back. Every challenger in my division wants a piece of me, including Dos Santos. I know he has been training in Las Vegas and I heard Nonito Donaire has been in the gym with him. That will not make any difference for Dos Santos. It’s hard to mimic my style. I am keeping the belt.”

************************************

Valdez (22-0, 19 KOs), from Nogales, Mexico, will be making the second defense of his WBO featherweight title against NABO champion and No. 1 contender Miguel Marriaga (25-1, 21 KOs), from Arjona, Colombia; Ramirez (34-0, 24 KOs), from Mazatlan, Mexico, will be making his first defense of the WBO super middleweight title against Top-10 contender Max Bursak (33-4-1, 15 KOs), of Kiev, Ukraine; Magdaleno (24-0, 17 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nev., will be making the first defense of his WBO junior featherweight title against WBO Latino champion Adeilson Dos Santos (18-2, 14 KOs), of São Paulo, Brasil.

The six world championship warriors have a combined record of 156-7-1 for a winning percentage of 95% with a victory by knockout ratio of 71%.

The pay-per-view telecast will also feature the pro debut of U.S. Olympic silver medalist SHAKUR STEVENSON

Promoted by Top Rank®, in association with Tecate, All Star Boxing, Zapari Boxing Promotions and Antonio Leonard Productions, remaining tickets to this world championship tripleheader are priced at $128.50, $77.50, $52.00 and $36.70. They may be purchased online at AXS.com, by phone at (888) 9AXS-TIX, or by visiting the StubHub Center box office. The world championship event will be produced and distributed live by Top Rank Pay-Per-View, beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.