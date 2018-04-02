Irvin Gonzalez vs. Francisco Medal this Saturday

This Saturday night’s “Fight Night at The Zone”, presented by Granite Chin Promotions, has been strengthened by the late addition of hot prospect Irvin Gonzalez to a card already showcasing some of the best young, professional boxers in New England.





Granite Chin Promotions is on a mission to establish a fan-base in the Granite State, providing a fan friendly, full entertainment experience at The Sports Zone in Derry, New Hampshire.

Gonzalez (8-0, 7 KOs), fighting out of Worcester, MA, was a 2015 New England Golden Gloves champion, who qualified for the 2016 Olympic Trials. The 21-year-old featherweight prospect will face Mexican Francisco “El Mono” Medal (12-12, 8 KOs) in a six-round bout.

Gonzalez, who hasn’t fought since December 1 1 (sensational third-round knockout of previously undefeated 13-0 Marlon Olea in Providence), was supposed to fight St. Patrick’s Day in Boston, but he was informed the day of the weigh in that his opponent hadn’t cleared medicals.

I’m always in the gym working hard because I like to stay busy and be ready,” Gonzalez said. “No layoffs for me. I’ve been sparring 3-4 times a week to polish my craft. I’m always prepared. I was disappointed a few weeks ago, but I’m fighting on this card, and back on the right track.





“I only focus on my next fight, April 7th, against a tough, experienced opponent. He’s a veteran boxer from Mexico. After this Saturday night, I’ll concentrate on my next fight, May 5th at Foxwoods.”

The addition of Gonzalez with a card featuring some of tomorrow’s stars such as Hartford, CT light heavyweight champion Richard “Popeye The Sailor Man” Rivera (6-0, 5 KOs) means two of the top three prospects in New England will be in action this Saturday in Derry. And several other promising boxers will also be in action. Rivera faces Randy “The Rattler” Campbell, of Ohio, in the six-round co-featured event.

“We are happy to have Irvin on our show,” co-promoter Chuck Shearns said. “His last fight fell out and we are always happy to help local fighters, especially someone of Irvin’s caliber. We have five undefeated fighters on this show. They’re legitimate prospects with a lot of upside. Irvin, Richie and Omar are starting to get national attention and New Hampshire fans are getting an early look at them. The veteran fighters on this show have a lot to fight for as well. ”

Dorchester, MA lightweight Gabriel Duluc (11-3, 2 KOs) headlines in the eight-round main event against Dallas veteran Larry “Slomoshun” Smith.





Iraq War veteran Chris Traietti (25-4, 20 KOs), fighting out of Quincy, MA, meets Indiana veteran “Jammin'” James Morrow in an eight-round, non-title fight. Traietti, whose title will not be on the line, is also the co-promoter of “Fight Night at The Zone.”

Another top Conn. prospect, Danbury junior welterweight Omar Bordoy (4-0, 1 KO), takes on Carlos Galindo, of Woburn (MA), in a four-round match. Other four-rounders on the undercard include Peabody, MA light heavyweight Russell Kimber (1-0) vs. Dustin Caplinger; Irish welterweight Paddy McGee, now fighting out of Dorchester (MA), makes his pro debut vs. Philadelphia’s Bardraiel Smith; Springfield, MA welterweight Anthony Velezquez (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Philadelphia’s Shavante Dixon, and Claremont, NH junior middleweight Rickey Ford (1-1-1) vs. Philadelphia’s Demetrius Thomas.

Also fighting on the undercard in six-round bouts are Stoughton, MA welterweight Travis Demko (5-1, 1 KO) vs. Paul DeSouza, and New Jersey middleweight Chris “Sandman” Thomas (7-0-1, 4 KOs) vs. Lynn, MA middleweight John Hantzopoulas.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

Tickets, priced at $60.00 (ringside), $45.00 and $30.00, are on sale and available to purchase at www.ticketriver.com. Tables with wait service are also available for $400.00. Half-priced tickets are available for active members of the military, police and fire departments.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m., first bout 7:30 p.m. ET.

Event sponsors include Betley Chevrolet, Tobin Scientific, Matrix Aerospace, TownPlace Suites, Manchester Monarchs and Cars.com.