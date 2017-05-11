Irvin Gonzalez to headline June 10

Undefeated rising super featherweight prospect Irvin Gonzalez will headline the third installment of the “New England’s Future” series, Saturday night, June 10, as professional boxing returns for the first time in 11 years to the DCU Center (Exhibition Hall) in Worcester, Massachusetts.

“New England’s Future 3” is presented by Rivera Promotions Entertainment (RPE), which is owned and operated by retired three-time, two division world champion Jose Antonio Rivera and his son, Anthonee (A.J.) Rivera.





Arguably the top New England prospect, the 21-year-old Gonzalez (6-0, 6 KOs) is continuing Worcester’s rich boxing tradition, which dates back nearly a century. A 2015 N. E. Golden Gloves champion, Gonzalez has knocked out all six of his pro opponents, four in the opening round, the other two in the second. Gonzalez will fight Raul Lopez (10-2-1, 5 KOs), of Bronx (NY), in an eight-round match for the vacant Universal Boxing Federation (UBF) East Regional super featherweight championship.

Former International Boxing Organization (IBO heavyweight world champion, Sonya “The Scholar” Lamonakis (10-2-2, 1 KO), will face TBA in the eight-round co-feature for the vacant UBF World heavyweight title. Lamonakis is a New York City teacher who lived in Turners Falls (MA) and graduated from Springfield (MA) College. She is a native of Greece and a four-time New York Golden Gloves champion.

“I am excited that we will be having our ‘New England’s Future 3′ boxing event at the DCU Center,” promoter Jose Antonio Rivera said. “The last time there was boxing at the DCU was when I fought for and won the WBA Junior Middleweight world title. It was an electric night with the fight televised live on Showtime. I am hoping we can bring the same kind of excitement with our action- packed lineup of young and hungry up-and-coming boxers.

“We have two UBF title fights on the line with Sonya Lamonakis fighting for the female UBF Heavyweight World Title and Worcester’s own Irving Gonzalez, in only his seventh pro fight, fighting for the UBF 126-pound division East Regional championship. I’m also excited to have five Worcester boxers on our event at the DCU and I hope our Worcester fan-base comes out to support them. I am looking forward to seeing another great night of action-packed boxing.”

Powerhouse fighter Vinnie “American Nightmare” Carita (16-1-1, 15 KOs), fighting out of Pembroke (MA), returns in an eight-round Special Cruiserweight Attraction against TBA.

Also fighting on the undercard, all in four-round bouts, are Worcester welterweight Andy Gonzalez (6-1, 5 KOs) vs. Baltimore’s Kevin “The Scarecrow” Womack, Jr. (7-14-3, 5 KOs), Lawrence (MA) junior welterweight Adrian “Tonka” Sosa (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Las Vegas’ Johnny Frazier (2-3-0-4, 2 KOs), New Haven (CT) featherweight Josh Crespo (7-4-3, 3 KOs) vs. Georgia’s Gabriel Braxton (2-18, 1 KO), Worcester featherweight Ranse Andino (1-0) vs. Woburn (MA) Gilvan Santos (0-3), Springfield (MA) junior middleweight Derrick “Double Impact” Whitley (1-0) vs. Norwalk (CT) veteran Shaka Moore (12-22-3, 2 KOs), Worcester’s Bobby Harris III vs. Brazil’s Nathan Schulte in a battle of pro-debuting super middleweights, Southbridge (MA) junior welterweight Wilfredo “El Sucaro” Pagan (1-0) vs. Lawrence’s Anthony Everett (1-5), Worcester heavyweight Bryan Daniels (4-0, 2 KOs) vs. Florida’s Christopher “The Archbishop” Boykins (1-8) and Hartford’s (CT) Richie “Popeye The Sailor Man” Rivera (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Michigan’s Michael Shipp (1-4, 1 KO) fighting at a 180-pound catch-weight.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

Tickets, priced at $75.00 (ringside) and $45.00 (general admission), are on sale and available to purchase at the DCU Center box office, www.dcu.centerworcester.com, by contacting Jose Rivera ([email protected] /508.864.6954), AJ Rivera

([email protected] /774.272.2269) or any of the fighters.

Doors open at 6 p.m., first bout 7 p.m. ET.

Sponsors include Lundgren Honda, Championsofhealth.usana.com, Whiskey On Water and Worcester criminal defense Atty. Michael Erlich.