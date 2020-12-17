Irish Sensation Brett Mcginty Signs With Mick Hennessy

Promoter Mick Hennessy is thrilled to announce the signing of sensational Irish prospect Brett McGinty ahead of his long-awaited professional debut tomorrow night in Redditch.

Light-middleweight McGinty has signed a long-term promotional agreement with Hennessy and begins his pro career in a six-round contest against Jan Ardon on the undercard of the British Light-Heavyweight title clash between Shakan Pitters and Craig Richards.

The 22-year-old from St, Johnston, County Donegal in Ireland leaves behind a glittering amateur career that saw him crowned eight-time National champion; Irish Elite finalist in 2018; European Schoolboys Bronze medallist and Commonwealth Youth Games Silver medallist and is heralded as one of the hottest young talents to turn pro in recent years.

McGinty holds a highly regarded victory over the former elite US amateur star Nikita Ababiy in 2018 in an Ireland v USA match in Boston. Ababiy is now a top undefeated prospect.

He will be managed by Ken Lyle’s Sheer Sports Management and trained by the former Four-Time, Two Weight World Champion and British great Ricky Hatton at his gym in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

McGinty possesses an exciting all action, body-attacking style that mirrors Hatton’s trademark style in his heyday and he’ll be the ideal trainer to develop the young talent.

McGinty said, “After what has been a very challenging year, I’m delighted to be joining Hennessy sports to help guide and progress my career. I was days away from making my pro debut back in March and COVID KO’d the world which stalled my debut plans. With the help of my family and team I managed to get through knowing something amazing and exciting was just around the corner for me. And here I am signing with Mick Hennessy and Hennessy Sports. I’m delight and can’t wait to step through the ropes on Friday night. I’m on way to achieving all that I have trained for.”

Hennessy, who recently signed McGinty’s Sheer Sports managed teammate, the talented Stephen McKenna, said, “Brett is a fantastic world class talent and I’m delighted that he has joined the Hennessy Sports team. I have seen Brett develop over the years since he was a young amateur and have always been aware of his enormous potential. I always felt that with the way he fights he was always more suited for the pros. I’m over the moon that Ricky is training him as they both have similar styles and he will definitely bring out the best in Brett. I’m delighted that he’s now joined me as he embarks on his professional career and I believe that he can thrill a new generation of fans’ with his exciting and explosive style.”

Hatton said, “I’m extremely excited about Brett’s potential. He has a fan favourite style that people are gonna love. Even though he has a strong, attacking style he has a huge amount of talent as you can imagine with his amateur pedigree. Which he sometimes forgets but given time when all the ingredients fall in to place I think we have a champion of the future.”

Rachel Charles, V.P Operations & Publicity for Sheer Sports Management said, “All good things come to those who wait..unfortunately for Brett it’s been a long time coming. We are delighted for him. It’s a great day for McGinty..he has the best team around him. You can’t go wrong with a legend in your corner..we can’t wait to see him succeed. We have all the belief in the world that Brett is special..after Friday..everyone else will know it too. Many thanks to Mick Hennessy and his team. Let’s get ready to rumble.”

