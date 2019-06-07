Irish Amateur Boxer Joe Ward goes Pro

One of Ireland’s most decorated athletes, has signed a professional boxing management contract with Times Square Boxing Co. based in New York City.





With a sensational amateur career, Joe Ward established himself as one of the very best amateur prospects in the world. Ward, an Irish Amateur National Champion and current captain of the Irish National Team, has performed impressively at every level in the amateur system, winning gold at the World Junior Championships and the World Youth Championships, as a well winning the European Amateur Championships three times, bringing home silver twice at the World Amateur Championships and representing Ireland in the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Ward was anticipated to be a powerful contender for a medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

“I’m excited to begin my professional journey under the guidance of Time Square Boxing,” said Ward. “I loved fighting for Ireland and had a very rewarding amateur career. I was happy that I could bring success and medals to my country, and that in the past few years I could help mentor some of my younger teammates. My decision to turn professional was not easy. I will miss my team, however, I felt the time was right for me and my family. I’m excited to represent my country in the professional ranks and bring a world championship home to Ireland. I believe it is important to surround yourself with the right people and I found great partners in Joe Winters and Adam Glenn at Time Square Boxing, who understand the sport and business of boxing. I immediately connected with Joe Winters and the fact that Joe’s mom was from Ireland and he still has a lot of family in Ireland. I’m confident Time Square Boxing will help me achieve my professional goals to become a world champion.”

“Joe is a rare talent that only comes along once in a generation,” said Joe Winters, Chairman of Times Square Boxing. “We are excited for Joe’s future. We believe he will become a superstar and a future world champion. He is a great young fighter and a dedicated family man. Joe is good for the sport of boxing and he will continue to make Ireland proud.”





“We are delighted to welcome Joe Ward to the Times Square Boxing Team,” said Adam Glenn, CEO of Times Square Boxing. “We already knew that Joe was one of the most talented prospects in the world today, but when we met him he won us over with his authenticity, charisma and character. This is a very exciting opportunity for us and we are looking forward to helping Joe realize his dream of becoming a world champion.”

Times Square Boxing is currently negotiating with several boxing promoters to finalize a promotional contract for Joe and ensure a successful career in the professional ranks. Major announcements, including the date of Joe Ward’s first fight, are forthcoming.