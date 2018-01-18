Introducing undefeated middleweight prospect Eddie Ortiz

26 year-old Eddie Ortiz is trying to be the next in a long line of top fighters from San Antonio, Texas.

In 2010, The 26 year-old started boxing at the age of 18. He was a lifelong athlete, who wanted to box his whole life, but his parents would not allow young Eddie to begin fighting until he turned 18.





Eddie embarked on a successful amateur career where he went 40-5, and along the way he captured the 2012 National PAL title, 2015 U.S. National title that catapulted him to be ranked number-two at middleweight and also a berth in the 2015 U.S. Olympic Trials.

Ortiz was training at the Zarzamora Gym in San Antonio under the guidance of Tony Ayala, Sr.

Ayala’s son, Tony Ayala, Jr. was managed by Dr. Brian Raditz. Raditz took over the manager duties of young Ortiz.

Ortiz turned professional in 2016, and is undefeated with a record of 5-0-2 with three wins coming via knockouts.

The only two blemishes for Ortiz are two disputed draws when he fought in Philadelphia.





Ortiz describes himself as a boxer-puncher, who likes to exchange and he uses a lot of movement and footwork.

Ortiz will be in action on February 17th at The San Antiono Shrine Auditorium.

“My next fight is the next step towards my goal of being the top middleweight prospect in Texas, and then being a world champ,” said Ortiz.

Said Raditz, “He is a two-time National champion, he is tall at 6’3″ and I feel he has a big future in the sport.”