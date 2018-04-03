Introducing Ultimate Boxxer Andy Kremner

Ahead of the highly-anticipated debut of Ultimate Boxxer I on Friday 27th April at the Manchester Arena, we will release an in-depth look at each contender aiming for glory in the exciting eight-man elimination tournament. Today we start with Manchester hopeful Andy Kremner.





ULTIMATE BOXXER I will take place at the Manchester Arena on April 27. Tickets are available from ultimateboxxer.com

He has 2 KO’s on his resume & is known for his Rolls Royce engine. Andy ‘De la Krem’ Kremner will be representing Manchester on April 27th. Follow his journey as all roads lead to the #ultimateboxxer

Andy Kremner is convinced he will be the last man standing in Ultimate Boxxer I.

The Ultimate Boxxer competition at the Manchester Arena on Friday, April 27 offers prize money of £50,000 – and the chance to become boxing’s new star.

Celebrities will be at ringside and big entertainment acts will perform on a night when eight unbeaten fighters go toe-to-toe over three-round fights in front of millions of internet fight fans.





The winner of three, three-round fights will win the top prize and Kremner said: “I have been waiting to get a break like this and now it’s here I’m going to take my chance.

“’Ultimate Boxxer’ looks like it’s going to be fast, explosive and exciting – and that suits me down to the ground.

“As soon as it was mentioned, we said: ‘Yes’ straightaway.

“Three-round fights definitely suit me and I really fancy my chances if I get a good draw and maybe a slice of luck or two along the way.”





Every fighter entered in ‘Ultimate Boxxer’ is unbeaten – and Kremner goes into it full of confidence having recorded a career-best win last time out.

Ricky Rose came to Oldham Leisure Centre earlier this month with a punch-perfect 3-0 record and Kremner wiped him out in four rounds with body shots.

Kremner is now looking to push his career on in ‘Ultimate Boxxer’ after shoulder injuries have restricted him to only nine fights since he turned pro in 2014.

He said: “My career hasn’t exactly gone according to plan, but being in ‘Ultimate Boxxer’ really is a dream come true and makes me think that all the late nights and early mornings might pay off after all!

“I’m the only fighter representing Manchester in ‘Ultimate Boxxer’ and I’m hoping everyone gets behind me.”

BIO-FILE

Age: 25.

Residence: Manchester

Amateur pedigree: 29 bouts and boxed in multi-nation events in Europe.

Trainer: Matthew Hatton.

Cutman – Probably Ronan Carter

Previous fights: Won all nine pro fights, two inside the distance.

Strengths: Loves to fight! Throws a lot of punches and looks to have a good engine. Beat a 3-0 fighter in last fight, so full of confidence and has an experienced trainer in Hatton.

Weaknesses: Defence is a bit leaky. Will take a punch to land one.

Punch power: His body punches were too much for Ricky Rose in his last fight, but really, he’s a volume puncher.

Speed: Good. He throws his punches in fast bursts

Stamina: Regards his engine as one of his strengths. Believes he can throw punches non-stop for three rounds, then do it again – and again.

Anything else: Works for the fire service in Manchester. Has had breaks in his career because of shoulder injuries.

THINGS YOU DON’T KNOW…

Football team: Manchester City

Personal & Family life: “I’ve got six brothers and sisters. We were always fighting. My parents pushed me into sport, kept me out of trouble.”

Music: “Manchester bands like The Courteeners, Oasis”

Fashion: “I like to be smart. Suit and skinny jeans, no tracksuits.”

Shoes: “Brogues or something else smart.”

Toughest moment – “I just came back from a shoulder injury, started training and had a car crash that put me out for six months.”

Best moment: “I boxed on Box Nation and did a bit of show boating. I did a bow and arrow to let him think I was going to throw a right hand – and then hit him with a left hook and right uppercut.”

Aspirations: “To win a belt.”

Nutrition: “I’m a big eater and I make sure I eat clean.”

Family Make-up: “I’ve got a girlfriend and a big family. I couldn’t have had better parents.

They went without things so we could have things.”

Q&A

What got you into boxing? “My brother got into a fight on the football pitch, my dad told him to take up boxing, so I went with him. I took to it straightaway.”

Who was your favourite fighter? “Manchester fighters like Matthew and Ricky Hatton – and Arturo Gatti.”

Amateur record and achievements? “I had about 29 and boxed in places like Denmark and Poland.”

Who’s the best boxer you have sparred? “I sparred fighters like Denton Vassell and David Barnes on the way up.”

What are your best assets as a fighter? “I throw a lot of punches.”

What do you know about other fighters in the comp? “It’s a good line up, eight unbeaten lads.”

Nickname? “Crème de la Creme.”

Favourite TV show? “I don’t get the chance to watch much TV, but when I do it’s usually a film or Take Me Out.”

Favourite meal when not in camp? “Nando’s and Wagamama’s. I love Indian food.”

Hobbies? “Going travelling with my missus when we get the chance. We want to go to Indonesia this year.”