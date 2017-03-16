Introducing Austin “The Dream” Dulay

On paper, lightweight Austin “The Dream” Dulay’s record is parallel to many up and coming fighters.

The Henderson, TN native is 8-0 with 6 knockouts, five of which came in the opening round. He’s been matched properly as he continues to gain experience in the paid ranks. What sets the skillful Dulay apart from other prospects from the south however is his success as an amateur and time spent in the gym with some of boxing’s best trainers and fighters.





As an amateur, Dulay won more than 120 fights, losing just 13 times. He was a two-time Regional Golden Gloves champion, former Regional Boxer of the Year and captured a silver medal at the Junior Olympics. More recently, Dulay got tremendous experience during a six month stint in California where he trained at the Robert Garcia Boxing Academy.

During that time, he sparred with then featherweight champion Jesus Cuellar, current pound for pound star Mikey Garcia and lightweight contender Ivan Redkach. He also worked out with Virgil Hunter while on the west coast. He considers his time with Garcia and Hunter, both Trainer of the Year winners, invaluable.

On Friday evening, Dulay looks to run his record to 9-0 when he meets hard-nosed Cincinnati, OH based veteran Micah Branch in a six round contest. The fight headlines Tri-Star Boxing’s “St Paddy’s Day Fight at the Fairgrounds” at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds Sports Arena in Nashville, TN.

Branch has never been knocked out and faced a plethora of quality fighters, making each of them work for a victory. A knockout over Branch would be nice however the ultimate goal is for Dulay to separate himself from other up and comers by showcasing his all-around skills.

“I have no doubt that Austin is a very good prospect,” said Matt Young, CEO of Tri-Star Boxing. “While it is true that some fighters build their records for an extended period of time because they haven’t developed their skills, Austin’s got a great amateur pedigree. He sparred with multiple world champions and took instruction from two of the best boxing trainers on the planet. I believe once the fans see him fight any stigmas attached to being a boxer based in the south go out the window.”

The Dulay-Branch fight tops a six bout card beginning at 7 pm. Tickets from $25 are on sale now by going to tristarboxing.com/tickets.