In hard work mode, Jeyvier Cintrón and Luis “Popeye” Lebrón training for 7/27

GUAYNABO, PUERTO RICO – In only his seventh professional fight the two-time Puerto Rican Olympian Jeyvier Cintrón will fight for his first title and he is training intensely, as well as the world classified Luis “Popeye” Lebrón, who will defend his belt in a show to be held on Friday, July 27th, at the Hotel El Prado in Barranquilla, Colombia.





Cintron (6-0, 4 kos), the first and only Puerto Rican fighter to participate in two Olympic Games (2012 and 2016) and belongs to Top Rank, will fight for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) World Youth Championship in the bantamweight (118 pounds) division against Venezuelan Gregory Vera (12-1, 6 kos) in an eight rounds bout. It will be the fifth fight this year for Cintron, who trains under the orders of former world double monarch Ivan “Iron Boy” Calderón.

“This is my first fight for a WBO youth world title, we are training hard for that great fight and we hope to win it to be crowned world youth champion with only seven fights,” said Cintron during a workout at the Félix Pagán Pintor Gym. “(The fight) Is very important for me to show what we’re made of. We’re going to work hard to achieve great things.”

Meanwhile, Popeye Lebrón (11-0-1, 5 kos) will defend his WBO Latino featherweight belt (126 pounds) against Venezuelan Milner Marcano (14-4, 10 kos) in a 10 round schedule bout. Lebrón, ranked #12 by the WBO at 126 pounds, comes from winning that title last April when he beat Luis Ruiz in Colombia.

“I am happy and excited to have my first defense in Barranquilla, where the Central American and Caribbean Games are being held,” said Lebrón, trained by Joel González. “We are going to face an opponent with 14-4 and we know that he is a strong opponent. but I feel ready for that kind of challenge because mostly my opponents are in that category. You are going to see a better Popeye. “