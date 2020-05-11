Impact Network “Stars and Champions” Recap with Leonard Ellerbe and Dan Rafael

The debut of “Stars and Champions,” headlined by CEO of Mayweather Promotions, Leonard Ellerbe, made its highly anticipated debut this past Friday on the Impact Network. Ellerbe and host, legendary boxing writer Dan Rafael, had an open discussion about the challenges facing the boxing business as we continue to tread through the COVID-19 pandemic. Replays of “Stars and Champions” can be seen on Impact Boxing Series IGTV, Impact Facebook page, and on online at www.watchimpact.com.

“Leonard Ellerbe and I had a great informative conversation about boxing, and the business side of things, plus what challenges lie ahead as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the sports world,” said Rafael. “Ellerbe also hinted on the possibility of Floyd Mayweather returning to the ring. I believe “Stars and Champions” will be here to stay as I have been getting great feedback from our first show.”

“The first thing that we’re going to do, Mayweather Promotions, we’re going to roll out a nice small show for our younger fighters,” said Ellerbe. “We’ve already secured a venue. It’s just a matter of the timing, and we’re looking at potentially the end of July, and all that just depends on what happens here in Las Vegas.”

“We are very pleased, here at the Impact Network, with the numbers generated from our first show,” stated Royal Jackson, Impact executive producer of Stars and Champions. “Leonard Ellerbe and Dan Rafael did a great job with their discussion. The show is now available on our Facebook page.”

“We are off to a great start with our initial “Stars and Champions” show,” stated Steve Marcano of SMH Group. “The content was highly educational, and all of our shows moving forward are going to be fan-friendly.”

“The progress being made with our first show has been excellent,” said Rick Torres, Head of Business Affairs for Impact Boxing. “As we march on, I believe “Stars and Champions” will continue to gain momentum in the boxing world.”

