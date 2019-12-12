Impact Network Launches New Boxing Series

Impact Network, one of the largest faith-based television networks in the United States is moving beyond traditional faith-based offerings and entering the televised sports arena with its first ever professional boxing show on February 1, 2020 at the Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino in Mescalero, New Mexico (10:30 ET). The inaugural event will feature former world champion and New Mexico native Austin Trout in the main event along with highly-touted Heavyweight contender Alonzo “Big Zo” Butler and Super Lightweight prospect Abel Mendoza. A full slate of local talent will fill out the rest of the untelevised portion of the undercard.





For its initial foray into the boxing business Impact, through its affiliate Impact Media Group, LLC, has partnered with veteran television producer, Steven Marcano whoseprevious televised boxing experience includes producing three seasons of the critically-acclaimed “Knockout” reality boxing show that featured a who’s who of boxing stars and personalities including, Floyd Mayweather, Sr., Shane Mosley and Roy Jones, Jr. As part of its boxing initiative, Impact has charged Marcano with creating a new reality series dubbed “Champions and Stars” that will feature many of the fighters that are showcased on Impact’s boxing programming.

Marcano states that “Impact will fill a void for contenders and up-and-coming boxers in the middle tier of the sport that may not be able to get showcased at the PPV and top broadcasting levels where the market has become over-saturated. This will also allow many promoters to obtain valuable television time that is not otherwise available to them.”

Marcano continued in saying, “Champions and Stars” will align with Impact’s live boxing programming to provide further exposure to the fighters that will become the future stars of the sport.”





Royal W. Jackson, President of Impact Media Group, furthered this point commenting, “We feel now is a good time to transition Impact into the sports arena and feel that professional boxing provides compelling storylines that engages all of us as sports fans.”

“Furthermore we feel that partnering with Steve Marcano will provide additional qualitycontent that will ensure success of our live broadcast events. We feel the future is bright for boxing and for Impact.”

For its first live boxing event Impact will travel to New Mexico and feature former world champion and perennial contender Austin Trout (31-5-1 17 KOs) who has been a regular in exciting televised boxing events since his title victory over the great Miguel Cotto in 2012. Teresa Tapia, wife of legendary New Mexico boxer and 6-time World Champion, Johnny Tapia, will serve as the local promoter for this event.





Marcano commented on working with Tapia, “Working with Teresa for this first event has been a pleasure and will ensure that the great boxing fans in New Mexico and those watching at home will be treated to a world-class event, the first of what we anticipate will be many live boxing events in New Mexico and elsewhere.”

About Impact Network

The Impact Network is the largest and only African-American founded independent international inspirational TV network broadcasting to over 88 million homes. The Impact Network was founded in April 2010 by Bishop Wayne T. & Dr. Beverly Y. Jackson, a husband and wife team who have served their local community in Detroit, Michigan for over 30 years as faith leaders, entrepreneurs and philanthropists.