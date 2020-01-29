Ilunga Makabu vs. Michal Cieslak – WBC stats

Vacant WBC Cruiserweight World Championship

January 31, 2020 / Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of The Congo





ILUNGA LUYOYO GENERAL PROMOTIONS / TARIK SAADI PRESENTS:

ILUNGU “Junior” MAKABU (Congo)

Ranked WBC No. 1 at Cruiserweight

Age: 32 / Date of birth: November 8, 1987

Residence: Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa / Birthplace: Kananga, Democratic Republic of The Congo

Record: 26-2, 24 KOs / Total rounds: 122 / World championship fights: 0-1

Height: 6’0″ – 183cm / Reach: 74″ – 188cm / Stance: Left-handed

MICHAL CIESLAK (Poland)

Ranked WBC No. 2 at Cruiserweight

Age: 30 / Date of birth: April 19, 1989

Residence, birthplace: Radom, Poland

Record: 19-0, 13 KOs / Total rounds: 84

Height: 6’3″ – 190cm / Reach: 79″ – 201cm / Stance: Right-handed





WBC CRUISERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS

1. Marvin Camel (US) 1980

2. Carlos de Leon (P. Rico) 1980 – 1982

3. S.T. Gordon (US) 1982 – 1983

4. Carlos de Leon (P. Rico) * 1983 – 1985

5. Alfonzo Ratliff (US) 1985

6. Bernard Benton (US) 1985 – 1986

7. Carlos de Leon (P. Rico) * 1986 – 1988

8. Evander Holyfield (US) 1988

9. Carlos de Leon (P. Rico) * 1989 – 1990

10. Massimiliano Duran (Italy) 1990 – 1991

11. Anaclet Wamba (France) 1991 – 1995

12. Marcelo Dominguez (Arg) 1995 – 1998

13. Juan Carlos Gomez (Cuba) 1998 – 2002

14. Wayne Braithwaite (Guyana) 2002 – 2005

15. Jean-Marc Mormeck (France) 2007

16. O’Neil Bell (US) 2006 – 2007

17. Jean Marc Mormeck (France)* 2007

18. David Haye (UK) 2007 – 2008

19. Giacobbe Fragomeni (Italy) 2008 – 2009

20. Zsolt Erdei (Hungary) 2008 – 2010

21. Krzystof Wlodarczyk (Poland) 2010 – 2014

22. Grigory Drozd (Russia) 2014 – 2015

23. Tony Bellew (UK) 2016 – 2017

24. Mairis Briedis (Latvia) 2017 – 2018

25. Oleksandr Usyk (Ukraine) 2018

* Regained

WBC TOP 10 CRUISERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS

1. Evander Holyfield (US)

2. Zsolt Erdei (Hungary)

3. Juan Carlos Gomez (Cuba-Germany)

4. Krzystof Wlodarczyk (Poland)

5. Tony Bellew (GB)

6. Carlos De Leon (P. Rico)

7. Wayne Braithwaite (Guyana)

8. Grigory Drozd (Russia)

9. Anaclet Wamba (France)

10. Jean Marc Mormeck (France)

GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE CRUISERWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY

75 cruiserweight world championship bouts have been held in the history of the WBC.

21 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, of whom only two have regained the title: Carlos de Leon (Puerto Rico) three times, Jean Marc Mormeck (France) one time.

MEMORABLE FIGHTS

Nov. 10, 2018 Oleksandr Usyk TKO8 Tony Bellew – Manchester, England

July 21, 2018 Oleksandr Usyk W12 Murat Gassiev – Moscow, Russia

Jan. 27, 2018 Oleksandr Usyk W12 Mairis Briedis – Riga, Latvia

Apr. 1, 2017 Mairis Briedis W12 Marco Huck – Westfalenhalle, Germany

May 29, 2016 Tony Bellew TKO3 Ilunga Makabu – Liverpool, England

Sep. 27, 2014 Grigory Drozd W12 Krzysztof Wlodarczyk – Moscow, Russia

May 15, 2010 Krzysztof Wlodarczyk TKO8 Giacobbe Fragomeni – Lodz, Poland

Oct. 24, 2008 Giacobbe Fragomeni TW8 Rudolf Kraj – Milan, Italy

Mar. 8, 2008 David Haye TKO2 Enzo Maccarinelli – London, England

Jan. 7, 2006 O’Neil Bell KO10 Jean Marc Mormeck – New York, New York

Apr. 2, 2005 Jean Marc Mormeck W12 Wayne Braithwaite – Worcester, Massachusetts

Oct. 11, 2002 Wayne Braithwaite TKO10 Vincenzo Cantatore – Lombardia, Italy

Feb. 21, 1998 Juan Carlos Gomez W12 Marcelo Fabian Dominguez – Buenos Aires, Argentina

July 25, 1995 Marcelo Fabian Dominguez TKO9 Akim Tafir – Pyrénées-Atlantiques, France

July 20, 1991 Anaclet Wamba TKO11 Massimiliano Duran – Palermo, Sicily

July 27, 1990 Massimiliano Duran WDQ11 Carlos DeLeon – Capo d’Orlando, Sicily

May 17, 1989 Carlos DeLeon TKO9 Sammy Reeson – London, England

Apr. 9, 1988 Evander Holyfield TKO8 Carlos DeLeon – Las Vegas, Nevada

Feb. 24, 1982 Carlos DeLeon TKO8 Marvin Camel – Atlantic City, New Jersey

Mar. 31, 1980 Marvin Camel W15 Mate Parlov – Las Vegas, Nevada

Dec. 8, 1979 Marvin Camel D15 Mate Parlov – Split, Croatia





WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.