Ilunga Makabu signs with Don King

The world’s greatest boxing promoter, Don King, may soon be returning to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, formerly known as Zaire.





King signed the Congo’s Ilunga Makabu (26-2), who is the WBC’s number one contender for the vacant cruiserweight championship.

“I have traveled from France, and Makabu from the Congo, to meet here in Florida with Don King,” said co-manager Tarik Saadi. “I have matched the greatest fighter in the world with the greatest promoter in the world and today, together, we sign for the future of Junior Makabu.”

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to help Ilunga Makabu become a world champion,” said King. “He’s a very talented fighter, who is most deserving of a shot at the WBC belt and we will do everything to make his championship dream come true.





Kazakhstan’s Beibut Shumenov, WBA Cruiserweight Champion will defend his title on the same show which would create great anticipation and excitement for the two winners of the WBA and WBC meeting each other for a unification down the road?

“I would love to bring Makabu’s title fight to his home country and promote 5 championship bouts, a boxing extravaganza featuring a WBA Heavyweight championship bout and 2 cruiserweight championship bouts; Makabu fighting for the WBC world cruiserweight championship and a female championship bout, Nigeria’s own Helen Joseph, the Iron Lady and another championship bout to be named.”

“I’d like to thank one of the most respected fight managers, Lee Holliday, for bringing Makabu and his manager, Tarik Saadi together with us. We look forward to working with Ferdinand Luyoyo, the President of the Boxing Federation of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.”





“We are very happy to sign with Don King and learn from the best,” said Saadi. “I am very happy to be in Miami to work together to put Africa and Congo boxing on the world map.”

Makabu has won seven consecutive fights, the last coming Aug. 24, when he earned a majority decision against Aleksei Papin to retain his WBC Silver Cruiserweight title. He’s scored 24 knockouts in his 26 victories against two losses. One of his two losses came in a WBC cruiserweight championship bout to Tony Bellew in Liverpool on May 29, 2016.

The Rumble in the Jungle II

A Salute to Greatness, an Extravaganza for World Peace featuring 5 World Championship boxing matches and a world class music festival; concert and performers, taking place in the week leading up to the fight. We will celebrate and pay tribute to the 45th anniversary of the fight between the GREATEST OF ALL TIMES, MUHAMMAD ALI AND THE STRONGMAN OF BOXING, HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION, GEORGE FOREMAN. NOW, let’s get ready for Rumble in the Jungle II pursuing World Peace.