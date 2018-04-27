Illness forces Liam Smith to postpone world title challenge against Sadam Ali

An illness has forced Liam Smith to postpone his WBO Super-Welterweight World Title challenge against Sadam Ali, scheduled for May 12th at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.





WBO number one contender Smith, 29, is attempting to regain the 154lb crown that he lost against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in September 2016, and is hopeful that a new date can be scheduled as soon as possible.

“I’m bitterly disappointed that I have been forced to postpone my fight with Sadam Ali to a later date,” said Smith. “A recent illness has severely impacted on my training schedule, leaving me with no choice but to postponed the May 12th date.

“I’ve been out of training for eight days. We’re not sure exactly what was wrong with me but it appears to be some sort of allergic reaction. I’m not injured and I’m hoping that the fight can be rescheduled quickly.

“I’m gutted for Ali and all of the fans that were looking forward to watching the fight. I’d like to thank Golden Boy promotions and my promoter Frank Warren for working on a new date for the fight.





“Ali is a World class fighter and I need to be fully prepared for when I step in the ring with him. I want to give the fans a fight to remember.”

Further details on a rescheduled date for Ali v Smith will be announced in due course.