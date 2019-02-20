Ilbay vs Eniz on March 2

Deniz Ilbay (21-1, 9 KOs) will face Jonathan Jose Eniz (23-11-1, 9 KOs) for the IBO Intercontinental Welterweight title on March 2 at SØR Amfi in Arendal.





The Cologne-boxer is back in action following a convincing victory over domestic rival Denis Krieger at the Schwalbe Arena in Gummersbach on December 1, and can now take the next steps towards a World title challenge as he meets 24 year-old Argentinian Eniz for the IBO Intercontinental strap.

“I would like to thank Team Sauerland for this opportunity,” he says. “My aim is to fight for a World title, and winning the IBO Intercontinental belt will bring my closer to this. I will not underestimate Eniz, but I’m confident I can win!”

Ilbay says he is looking forward to boxing in Arendal having witnessed the last Team Sauerland event at the SØR Amfi live on German TV: “I watched it on Sport1. It looked like a great show with an amazing atmosphere, and I’m really looking forward to boxing in front of the Norwegian fans.”





Ilbay’s IBO Intercontinental title fight is the second championship contest confirmed for Arendal with hometown hero Kai Robin Havnaa facing Rad ‘Thunder’ Rashid for the IBO International Cruiserweight title.

“This is an exciting addition to what promises to be one of the biggest events in Norwegian boxing history,” said promoter Nisse Sauerland. “Fans in Arendal can now look forward to a second title fight. There will be lots of good options out there for Deniz if he wins, and the World title will not be far away.”

Kai Robin Havnaa tops the bill at the SØR Amfi in Arendal with a historic IBO International Cruiserweight title fight against Rad ‘Thunder’ Rashid.

Katharina Thanderz provides chief support with a super featherweight contest against Rachel Ball, Deniz Ilbay faces Jonathan Jose Eniz for the IBO Intercontinental title, Hadi Srour is back in the professional ring to meet Zoltan Szabo, and Kristiansand’s Jamshid Nazari takes on Ivica Gogosevic.

Tickets are available via www.ticketmaster.no or by calling (+47) 22 82 81 97.