Ijaz Ahmed: The World Awaits

Ijaz Ahmed is looking to burst back onto the scene with an exciting performance when he competes on BCB Promotions’ ‘The World Awaits’ show at Walsall Town Hall, sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Walsall, on Saturday October 14.

‘Jazzy’ hasn’t fought since his second professional victory back in March. The 24-year-old told bcb-promotions.com he has been working on his power and he is keen to get an explosive stoppage victory in Walsall to build his profile.





“I am looking to put this guy away and put in an exciting performance,” he said. “I want to get my fans off their seats and I want to hear them really supporting me.

“Hopefully that will encourage other people to come to my next fight and increase my fan base.

“I have been trying to put on a bit more muscle so that I have more power. There is just over a month left and we have really upped the training now. I feel more powerful than I did in my last fight.

“I am putting more of my bodyweight into my punches and I am getting into the pocket a bit more so I am confident I can put my opponent down on fight night. I know I can get into that mode and hopefully I can catch him and if I do he should drop.”

The unbeaten fighter admits he expected to have more fights under his belt this year. Ahmed is now hoping to put this tough period behind him with a performance that will get people talking.





“I really want to push on with my career and keep busy with a lot of fights next year,” he added. “It didn’t really work out the way that I had hoped this year with things getting in the way but hopefully I can get cracking now.

“I am really motivated with it being so long since I have fought to get back in there and give a good account of myself. I want to climb the ladder and get to the top as soon as possible.

“I want to get people excited and I want them to go away saying I mean business. If I look good then they will recommend me to others.

“You get these patches in life and these things do happen. It has all been an experience and it is something that I can learn from and build myself on.”

The Birmingham Bantamweight wants to make the most of every second of the four round contest to show he is the real deal.

Ahmed is confident that he can make the step up soon in his career after showing he has what it takes in his third fight.

“I have won all four rounds in my last two fights and I want to do the same again here. I want to be sharp from the off.





“I have been a slow starter in the past so I want to get rid of that laziness in the first round and get nice and warm in the changing room so I am ready to start at full pace.

“In my weight category there aren’t many fighters out there so climbing that ladder shouldn’t take as long as it would if I was a Middleweight or a Welterweight.

“I want to get to 5-0 and then hopefully I can get an area title shot or something like that. It is all just about climbing that ladder one step at a time and this next fight will be another rung to climb.”

Tickets for ‘the World Awaits’ are priced at £35 general admission (£40 on the door) and £60 (VIP Ringside to include buffet and waitress service), and can be purchased by calling 0845 111 2900.

