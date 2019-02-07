IFL TV to broadcast MTK Global show in Glasgow on March 22

Highly-rated Scottish super-welterweight Michael McGurk (11-0-KO3) is determined to shine on the MTK Global show in Glasgow on March 22 – live on iFL TV.





The former WBC world youth champion ended a year out of the ring in November with a clinical victory and with the ring rust now gone, he’s keen to prove himself one of the best 154lb fighters in the UK.

McGurk said: “I really enjoyed getting back in the swing of things at the back end of last year but I know I can improve massively on that performance.

“This time around, I’ll be sharper, more powerful and generally better so the fans who show up will be getting their money’s worth.





“I’ve really been enjoying my sparring and my training and I’m looking forward to putting on a good performance at the Emirates Arena, which has already become a key venue for Scottish boxing.

“After the past couple of years I’ve had – involving lots of frustration, I’m just dying to get out and fight more regularly to make some serious statements to the rest of the division.”

Joining Uddingston’s McGurk on a busy night of boxing are MTK Global team-mates Kieran Smith, who defends his WBC ranking title against Adam Harper and Iain Butcher, who challenges Scott Allan for the BBBofC Celtic bantamweight title.

Also on the show are other local talents such as Lewis Benson, David Brophy, Reece McFadden and Jack Turner.

###

Talented super-lightweight Lewis Benson is brimming with enthusiasm and ready to make 2019 his after suffering back-to-back controversial points defeats.

Scotland’s ‘Kid Caramel’ (10-2-KO2) was denied by Johnny Coyle and Tyrone McKenna in close decisions but is confident of taking the first step back towards title fights when he returns on the MTK Global show in Glasgow on March 22.

Benson said: “I’m positive, upbeat and I feel amazing. Those defeats put me down but they didn’t put me out and 2019 will be a massive year for me. I’m buzzing, focused and I’m loving been back in the gym. I’m really looking forward to this year.

“The atmosphere for my last fight at Emirates Arena was fantastic. My supporters did me proud last time and I’m sure they’re going to be back again in their droves. This time, I’m going to get the result!

“Nobody had seen what I could do until my last fight and afterwards, people on social media were giving me such a lot of respect. Everyone in the boxing world knew what I put on the line and what I did.

“I’ve got to win a title this year. After my last performances, people can see the improvements so this year, I’m 100% going to win titles. This is why I’m staying in the game. I’ve got some fire in my belly.”

As a standout amateur, Benson won Scottish and British titles before turning professional in 2015 – winning his first 10 fights in the paid ranks.