‘Iceman’ John Scully receives Warrior’s Code Award by Murphys Boxing

Murphys Boxing is proud to announce that the next recipient of the Warrior’s Code Award will be New England boxing legend, ‘Iceman’ John Scully.





The Hartford, Connecticut based Scully was one of the most popular fighters in the region during the 1990s and he went 38-11 in a professional career in the light heavyweight division that included challenging for the world title against Henry Maske in Germany.

After his professional career, ‘Iceman’ achieved fame calling rebroadcasts of fights for ESPN Classic as well as writing a popular column in the British magazine, Boxing News.

However Scully has achieved his most success as a trainer being instrumental in helping take fighters like Jose Antonio Rivera and Chad Dawson to world titles.





Scully is now a co-trainer of the Russian, now Canadian based, undefeated light heavyweight world champion, Artur Beterbiev, who defends his title this Saturday in California live on ESPN.

In addition to his work as a trainer he has been an passionate advocate and champion for the rights and well being of retired fighters.

“I’m extremely honored to receive this recognition and I really appreciate Murphys Boxing for thinking of me.”, says the 51 year old Connecticut resident.

“It’s particularly special because it will come in the city of Springfield where I spent the majority of my amateur boxing career training at the old Central City Gym at the X under Coach John Tynan. I’m looking forward to a great night.”

Murphys Boxing founder, Ken Casey explains the promotion’s decision to name Scully as the latest recipient of the award named after one of the Dropkick Murphy’s signature songs, “The Warrior’s Code” which is a tribute to another New England boxing hero, Micky Ward.

“John Scully is the epitome of the Warrior’s Code Award.”, says Casey.

“John’s career in boxing, from being a world class fighter to his work as an analyst to his success as a trainer, is inspirational. It shows young fighters there is opportunity for them in the sport after their in ring career is over. By giving back as a trainer and a mentor, he also represents the bridge from New England’s past boxing history to the present. Murphys Boxing is honored to acknowledge and celebrate John Scully’s many achievements in the sport.”

Scully will be third recipient of the award established this year by Murphys Boxing to celebrate those fighters who contributed to the rich and diverse history of boxing in New England. Scully joins 2019 International Hall of Fame Inductee, Tony DeMarco and decorated Massachusetts’ amateur, Mike D’Ampolo who received the first awards at Murphys Boxing’s last event in Melrose, Massachusetts this past March.

The presentation of Murphys Boxing’s Warrior’s Code Award will take place during Murphys Boxing’s UFC Fight Pass debut event next Friday, May 10th which features NABA Super Featherweight Champion, Abraham Nova (14-0, 10 KOs) vs. Mario Ezequiel Sayal Lozano (18-2-1, 9 KOs) in the 10 round main event as well as a packed undercard of undefeated fighters from the Murphys Boxing stable including WBC South American Middleweight Champion, Carlos Gongora (15-0, 12 KOs), NABF Jr. Super Featherweight Champion, William Foster III (9-0, 6 KOs), Venezuelan Olympian, Luis Arcon Diaz (6-0, 6 KOs), Boston based amateur standout, James Perella (2-0, 2 KOs) and more.

Nova vs. Lozano and The Warrior’s Code Award Presentation takes place next Friday, May 10th at MGM Springfield in Springfield, Massachusetts (1 MGM Way). Doors open at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now at: www.murphysboxing.com. The event will be streamed live on UFC Fight Pass at www.ufc.tv