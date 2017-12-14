Iain Butcher faces Scott McCormack this Saturday

Former WBO European champ Iain Butcher hopes to tee up a big 2018 when he fights on MTK’s ‘Christmas Cracker’ fight card on Saturday

Iain ‘Baby Butch’ Butcher believes he will be bigger and better when he takes to the ring this weekend for a domestic battle against Scott McCormack.





Motherwell’s Butcher (16-3, 5KO) clashes with Glasgow’s McCormack (5-3-1) in a scheduled eight-rounder on MTK Global’s ‘Christmas Cracker’ fight night on Saturday.

The Scottish featherweight-title clash of Stephen Tiffney and Lewis Paulin tops the bill at the Lagoon Centre in Paisley, while former British and Commonwealth title challenger Butcher kick-starts his bid for titles at 118lbs as he fights at bantamweight for the first time on the undercard.

“Moving up has just been stress free and it’s made training so enjoyable,” said Butcher. “I haven’t had to do any nasty stuff at the weight, so it’s a lot better for me up at bantamweight.

“I’m stepping up from super-flyweight and that makes it a bit easier on me to make weight. The size doesn’t bother me anyway because usually my sparring partners are much bigger boys.”

‘Baby Butch’ suffered points defeats to Kevin Satchell and Charlie Edwards when previously challenging for British and Commonwealth titles at lower weight classes.





But the former WBO European champion is confident that he will finally bag more belts at bantamweight in the new year once he gets over 23-year-old McCormack this weekend.

“I’m looking forward to getting in there, finishing this year off on a high and building for the next one and hopefully I’ll get a title shot sorted,” said Butcher.

“I still don’t believe I lost to Kevin Satchell – I thought I won it reasonably well on points – and the weight was a big part of my loss to Charlie Edwards because I was weight-drained,” continued the 25-year-old.

“But Charlie was in great condition and it was probably the best he’s boxed as a professional, so credit where it’s due.

“I believe I’ll be more comfortable up at bantamweight. I’m still eating and drinking away during fight week.





“I’ve already spoken with Sam [Kynoch, MTK Scotland] about next year and we’re looking at maybe getting a Commonwealth title or maybe even a British title fight, so we’ll just wait and see,” added Butcher ahead of his bout, which will be one of nine fights on the MTK Global card with a limited amount of tickets available at the door.